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Ramayana box office collection prediction Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's film earns ₹100 cr even before release - What's next?

Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, will release worldwide on November 5. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra under a massive budget of 4,000 crore.

Sneha Biswas
Published4 Nov 2026, 11:35 PM IST
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Ramayana Part 1 is eyeing the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore mark in India as per advance booking data.
Ramayana Part 1 is eyeing the ₹50 crore mark in India as per advance booking data.
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In a few hours, Nitesh Tiwari's big release of the year, Ramayana Part 1, will release in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the two-part film is helmed by Namit Malhotra and is built on a massive budget of 4,000 crore. Ahead of the release, the film has already raked in more than 100 crore via advance booking.

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Ramayana advance booking

Ramayana will release in theatres worldwide on Thursday, November 5. As of 10 pm, November 4, the film has grossed 115.78 crore from advance bookings across India.

The pre-release sale includes 93.79 crore without block seats. So far, 31.70 lakh tickets have been sold across 96,165 domestic shows in 1,029 cities. Excluding blocked seats, ticket sales stood at 25.81 lakh.

Box office prediction for 100 crore explained

Interestingly, the first part of the film generated 19.35 crore in advance gross bookings after the 6 am cut-off, pushing its total collection to surpass the 100 crore mark. The opening day accounts for the largest share of advance bookings out of the collection with 45.81 crore in gross collections. This day 1 estimate includes block seats, from 12.60 lakh tickets across 25,886 shows. Without block seats, the opening-day advance stood at 39.61 crore from 10.90 lakh tickets.

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What's next

Ramayana has recorded strong demand for the extended opening weekend, with Saturday, November 7, contributing 22.06 crore. It is followed by Friday at 20.91 crore and Sunday at 14.93 crore. The film has also recorded 12.08 crore in advance bookings for Monday or November 9. These figures will continue to grow with further additions as bookings continue.

While advance bookings are predicting a massive opening for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, spot bookings will also play a crucial role in determining the box office performance.

Also Read | Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor's film gets international praise

Hindi circuit driving sales

Hindi markets account for most of the demand, contributing 92.80 crore, or 80% of the film's total advance gross. The Telugu version added 10.21 crore, followed by Kannada at 9.28 crore, Tamil at 2.77 crore and Malayalam at 72.52 lakh.

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Among individual markets, Delhi NCR currently leads with 16.36 crore. Mumbai generated the second strongest buzz for the film at 13.64 crore, followed by Bengaluru at 12.07 crore in the third spot. Hyderabad has recorded 6.76 crore from 2.90 lakh tickets, the highest ticket sales among the listed markets.

Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sancilk.com. Live Mint couldn't independently verify it, nor does it endorse it.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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