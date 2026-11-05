Ramayana Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor's epic adaptation eyes ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 crore lifetime collection

Ahead of the highly anticipated release, trade experts have projected a staggering lifetime collection of ₹1,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore for ‘Ramayana’ — with its epic scale, star-studded cast, and story rooted in India's cultural consciousness.

According to a PTI report, the film is expected to gross ₹75-100 crore across multiple languages on its opening day alone.

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Debuting in theatres this Thursday, November 5, ahead of the Diwali weekend, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producers Namit Malhotra and Yash, the project boasts music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, alongside visual effects by Oscar-winning studio DNEG.

Faith-Driven Box Office Mechanics Industry experts told PTI that Ramayana operates outside the traditional metrics of critical reviews and is instead driven by religious sentiment.

Prominent Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan told PTI that Ramayana cannot be judged by conventional standards. “This is about religion; it is faith-based cinema... If that faith connects, then there's no stopping for this film. It is a review- and critic-proof film,” Chauhan noted.

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Citing the massive returns of smaller faith-centric films, he added that if the movie connects with Hindu devotees, it has the sheer potential to generate ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 crore.

Raj Bansal, director of Jaipur's Entertainment Paradise, predicted that the film could surpass the ₹3,000-crore benchmark set by the Dhurandhar franchise. “Most importantly, Diwali is celebrated because of Lord Rama and here we're coming up with a film on him,” Bansal told PTI.

Opening Day The momentum for the opening weekend is already materialising in advance bookings. Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation at Cinépolis India, told PTI that the multiplex chain had sold over one lakh tickets ahead of release and was planning more than 1,600 shows for opening day.

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However, Misra cautioned that the festive calendar could momentarily dampen evening collections over the weekend. “Friday is Dhanteras, Saturday is Choti Diwali and Sunday is Diwali, so until Sunday we could see some impact on collections... with families at home for the puja,” he explained, noting that the true weekday trend will emerge on Monday.

Sameer Munshi, COO of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, told PTI that the ₹1,000 crore milestone is well within reach, projecting an opening of ₹75-80 crore net ( ₹100 crore gross) across India.

Demand at Miraj cinemas is tracking exceptionally well across Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, with Tier-2 markets performing above expectations, according to PTI.

Pricing Strategy, Premium Demand To maximise footfalls, multiplexes are deploying targeted pricing strategies, PTI reported.

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Miraj Entertainment will screen the film across 225 screens with 960 daily shows in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. Munshi confirmed there is no blanket price hike, keeping Tier-2 and Tier-3 rates family-friendly while introducing special festive food and beverage offerings.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told PTI that advance bookings are heavily skewed toward premium formats. While IMAX tickets are commanding prices around ₹3,000, Rathi noted that average ticket prices start at a reasonable ₹200, ensuring broad accessibility for the holiday crowd.

Navigating the South Indian Market While Hindi-speaking belts showed massive traction, Ramayana faces a measured outlook in South Indian markets, largely due to regional competition from Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2.

“Since Ramayana is releasing one day before the two South language films, we will release it in both Hindi and South languages and then from Friday, Ramayana will have its own space, not as big as Scene and Mookuthi Amman 2,” Rakesh Gothwaman of Chennai's Vettri Theatres told PTI.

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Chennai-based trade expert Ramesh Bala told PTI that while buzz is strong in Karnataka—driven by Yash’s involvement—and Sai Pallavi’s presence adds regional appeal, the overall South market collection is projected at a moderate ₹30-40 crore.

“It is not like other Pan-Indian movies... Ramayana is a mythological film, and it is difficult to match the buzz with [mass action entertainers],” Bala explained.

The film's long-term box office trajectory will depend on whether it can draw devotees of Lord Ram into theatres or not, according to Chauhan, who said, “It has only two possible outcomes: hit or miss; there is no in between. Either it will take a huge start and tank, or it will keep running till 'Avengers' comes.”