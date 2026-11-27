Director Nitesh Tiwari's latest release, Ramayana Part One, is expected to cross the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India on Thursday. Amid its domestic success, the film has already smashed records at the global box office. According to the makers, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has become the highest-grossing Indian production of all time in 27 countries.
The countries span North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and Central Asia. It includes the United States and Canada in North America; the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, Romania and Ukraine in Europe; Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia in Southeast Asia; Nepal in South Asia; South Africa, Kenya and Ghana in Africa; and Kazakhstan in Central Asia.
Besides these, Ramayana has also emerged as the highest-grosser in several smaller European and Caribbean territories.
Interestingly, Ramayana is also among the highest-grossing films in India. However, it has not yet claimed the top spot in the country.
The filmmakers took to X and announced, tagging the entire team, “Grateful for the love Ramayana continues to receive across the world. Yeh Ram ke yug ka aarambh hai. @malhotra_namit @niteshtiwari22 @TheNameIsYash #RanbirKapoor @Sai_Pallavi92 @HansZimmer @arrahman @DrKumarVishwas @iamsunnydeol @arungovil12 @shiamakofficial @raviedubey @indirakrishna1 #SonalJha @LaraDutta @Rakulpreet @kapoorkkunal #ShobanaDanseuse @vivekoberoi @Ajinkyad @AnupamPKher @MsKajalAggarwal @adinathkothare @malikfeb #NitishSharma @harishuthaman @ActorShishir #SaurabhSachdeva #RiyaKapoor @soniabalani9 #SurabhiDas @ChadhaSheeba @chetan_hansraj @IMAX @dneg @PrimeFocusIndia #MonsterMindCreations @TSeries @SonyPictures @Dharma_Distr @ThinkStudiosInd #AVAProductions @E4Emovies @SVC_official”
Sony Pictures helmed the international distribution of Ramayana while Dharma Productions handled the India release.
Reportedly, Ramayana will also be releasing in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia. The film is expected to reach these markets in 2027 in dubbed languages like Mandarin, Japanese and more, further expanding its international footprint.
However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement.
Released on 5 November, the film is now available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages worldwide.
Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta.
It is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations with a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore for the two parts.
Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2028.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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