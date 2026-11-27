Director Nitesh Tiwari's latest release, Ramayana Part One, is expected to cross the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India on Thursday. Amid its domestic success, the film has already smashed records at the global box office. According to the makers, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has become the highest-grossing Indian production of all time in 27 countries.
The countries span North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and Central Asia. It includes the United States and Canada in North America; the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, Romania and Ukraine in Europe; Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia in Southeast Asia; Nepal in South Asia; South Africa, Kenya and Ghana in Africa; and Kazakhstan in Central Asia.
Besides these, Ramayana has also emerged as the highest-grosser in several smaller European and Caribbean territories.
Interestingly, Ramayana is also among the highest-grossing films in India. However, it has not yet claimed the top spot in the country.
The filmmakers took to X and announced, tagging the entire team, “Grateful for the love Ramayana continues to receive across the world. Yeh Ram ke yug ka aarambh hai. @malhotra_namit @niteshtiwari22 @TheNameIsYash #RanbirKapoor @Sai_Pallavi92 @HansZimmer @arrahman @DrKumarVishwas @iamsunnydeol @arungovil12 @shiamakofficial @raviedubey @indirakrishna1 #SonalJha @LaraDutta @Rakulpreet @kapoorkkunal #ShobanaDanseuse @vivekoberoi @Ajinkyad @AnupamPKher @MsKajalAggarwal @adinathkothare @malikfeb #NitishSharma @harishuthaman @ActorShishir #SaurabhSachdeva #RiyaKapoor @soniabalani9 #SurabhiDas @ChadhaSheeba @chetan_hansraj @IMAX @dneg @PrimeFocusIndia #MonsterMindCreations @TSeries @SonyPictures @Dharma_Distr @ThinkStudiosInd #AVAProductions @E4Emovies @SVC_official”
Sony Pictures helmed the international distribution of Ramayana while Dharma Productions handled the India release.
Reportedly, Ramayana will also be releasing in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia. The film is expected to reach these markets in 2027 in dubbed languages like Mandarin, Japanese and more, further expanding its international footprint.
However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement.
Released on 5 November, the film is now available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages worldwide.
Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta.
It is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations with a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore for the two parts.
Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2028.