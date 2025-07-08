Ramayana cast fees REVEALED: Here's what Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and others Are reportedly earning

With Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ officially confirmed and slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027, attention has now turned to the film’s all-star cast — and their reportedly massive fees.

While the casting and production details have been confirmed, the salaries being circulated remain unconfirmed by the filmmakers and are based on media reports.

Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor, confirmed to play Lord Rama, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the film. According to Siasat.com, Kapoor is said to be earning ₹75 crore per instalment, bringing his total to a reported ₹150 crore for the two-part saga.

Sai Pallavi Sai Pallavi, who has been officially cast as Maa Sita opposite Kapoor, is reportedly charging ₹6 crore per part. This would bring her total remuneration to ₹12 crore, as per the same reports.

Yash Kannada superstar Yash is confirmed to portray Raavan and is also producing the film under his own banner, Monster Mind Creations. He is reportedly earning ₹50 crore per instalment, making a total of ₹100 crore in acting fees, according to industry sources.

Sunny Deol Veteran actor Sunny Deol is officially playing Lord Hanuman in the mythological saga. As per a report by Republic, Deol is said to be receiving ₹20 crore per instalment, totalling ₹40 crore.

Ravie Dubey Television actor Ravie Dubey has been cast as Laxman, the devoted brother of Lord Rama. While his role is confirmed, his reported fee ranges between ₹2 to ₹4 crore. It remains unclear whether this figure covers just one instalment or both.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana’ is rooted in ancient Indian mythology and set nearly 5,000 years ago. The two-part epic is being mounted on a grand scale with confirmed release dates during successive Diwalis.