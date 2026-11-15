Ramayana Day 11 box office collection: How the ₹4k cr movie has performed from Day 1; how it compares with Dhurandhar

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 continues its impressive box office journey, crossing ₹700 crore net in India. The reported ₹4,000 crore production has entered its second Sunday with strong collections.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹18.78 crore net on Day 11 by 12:03 PM. These are live estimates, with final Sunday collections expected later.
The film's total India net collection has reached ₹704.38 crore. Its domestic gross collection stands at ₹841.66 crore.
Ramayana opened with ₹64.85 crore on November 5. Collections declined to ₹48.05 crore on Friday. Saturday witnessed recovery, bringing ₹69.80 crore. Sunday contributed another ₹56.15 crore.
Interestingly, Monday delivered the film's biggest collection yet. It earned ₹107.50 crore, registering 91.5% growth. Tuesday remained strong with ₹94.10 crore. Wednesday brought ₹70.65 crore while Thursday contributed ₹53.50 crore.
The film completed its 8-day opening week with a net of ₹564.60 crore. Its second Friday recorded ₹48.10 crore. However, Saturday collections jumped 51.6% to ₹72.90 crore.
Sunday's early collection stands at ₹18.78 crore. Hindi leads with ₹13.43 crore, followed by Kannada's ₹1.76 crore. Tamil and Malayalam contributed ₹1.30 crore each. Telugu added ₹99 lakh.
Ramayana has maintained a considerable advantage over the original Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh movie opened with ₹28 crore while the Ranbir Kapoor movie collected ₹64.85 crore. On Day 10, Dhurandhar earned ₹58 crore, compared with Ramayana's ₹72.90 crore.
However, Dhurandhar recorded stronger occupancy that day, reaching 70.1%. Ramayana's occupancy stood at 45.5%.
The comparison becomes more interesting with Dhurandhar 2. The sequel opened with ₹102.55 crore, excluding previews. Its Day 10 collection reached ₹62.85 crore.
Ramayana surpassed that Saturday figure by ₹10.05 crore. However, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹68.10 crore on Day 11.
In the domestic market, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹674.17 crore during its first 8 days, including previews. Ramayana's corresponding collection stood at ₹564.60 crore. This places Dhurandhar 2 ahead during the comparable opening period in India.
However, Ramayana has already crossed ₹700 crore domestically. Its Sunday collections could strengthen the film's overall position.
Dhurandhar, the first instalment, earned ₹299.50 crore in the overseas market. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge minted ₹438 crore. Ramayana: Part 1 has collected ₹408.50 crore in the first 10 days of its release.
On Day 10, it earned ₹30 crore outside India. At this rate, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is likely to surpass Dhurandhar 2’s overseas numbers on Day 11 itself.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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