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Ramayana Day 11 box office collection: How the ₹4k cr movie has performed from Day 1; how it compares with Dhurandhar

Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed 700 crore in net box office in India, reaching 704.38 crore by Day 11. Its overseas collection stands at 408.50 crore after 10 days. Where do the Dhurandhar movies stand?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published15 Nov 2026, 01:32 PM IST
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Ramayana Day 11 box office collection: How the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4k cr movie has performed from Day 1; how it compares with Dhurandhar
Ramayana Day 11 box office collection: How the ₹4k cr movie has performed from Day 1; how it compares with Dhurandhar(Screengrabs from YouTube/JioStudios/T-Series)
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Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 continues its impressive box office journey, crossing 700 crore net in India. The reported 4,000 crore production has entered its second Sunday with strong collections.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned 18.78 crore net on Day 11 by 12:03 PM. These are live estimates, with final Sunday collections expected later.

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The film's total India net collection has reached 704.38 crore. Its domestic gross collection stands at 841.66 crore.

Ramayana box office collection: Day 1 to 11

Ramayana opened with 64.85 crore on November 5. Collections declined to 48.05 crore on Friday. Saturday witnessed recovery, bringing 69.80 crore. Sunday contributed another 56.15 crore.

Interestingly, Monday delivered the film's biggest collection yet. It earned 107.50 crore, registering 91.5% growth. Tuesday remained strong with 94.10 crore. Wednesday brought 70.65 crore while Thursday contributed 53.50 crore.

Also Read | Ramayana sees 51.6% jump on Day 10, beats KGF 2 in box office collection

The film completed its 8-day opening week with a net of 564.60 crore. Its second Friday recorded 48.10 crore. However, Saturday collections jumped 51.6% to 72.90 crore.

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Sunday's early collection stands at 18.78 crore. Hindi leads with 13.43 crore, followed by Kannada's 1.76 crore. Tamil and Malayalam contributed 1.30 crore each. Telugu added 99 lakh.

Ramayana vs Dhurandhar box office

Ramayana has maintained a considerable advantage over the original Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh movie opened with 28 crore while the Ranbir Kapoor movie collected 64.85 crore. On Day 10, Dhurandhar earned 58 crore, compared with Ramayana's 72.90 crore.

However, Dhurandhar recorded stronger occupancy that day, reaching 70.1%. Ramayana's occupancy stood at 45.5%.

Also Read | Ramayana shatters overseas BO record, beats Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, Jawan

The comparison becomes more interesting with Dhurandhar 2. The sequel opened with 102.55 crore, excluding previews. Its Day 10 collection reached 62.85 crore.

Ramayana surpassed that Saturday figure by 10.05 crore. However, Dhurandhar 2 collected 68.10 crore on Day 11.

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Can Ramayana maintain its momentum?

In the domestic market, Dhurandhar 2 collected 674.17 crore during its first 8 days, including previews. Ramayana's corresponding collection stood at 564.60 crore. This places Dhurandhar 2 ahead during the comparable opening period in India.

However, Ramayana has already crossed 700 crore domestically. Its Sunday collections could strengthen the film's overall position.

Also Read | Ramayana takes just 9 days to beat lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan

Overseas box office collection

Dhurandhar, the first instalment, earned 299.50 crore in the overseas market. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge minted 438 crore. Ramayana: Part 1 has collected 408.50 crore in the first 10 days of its release.

On Day 10, it earned 30 crore outside India. At this rate, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is likely to surpass Dhurandhar 2’s overseas numbers on Day 11 itself.

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About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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