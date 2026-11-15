Ramayana Day 11 box office collection: How the ₹4k cr movie has performed from Day 1; how it compares with Dhurandhar

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 continues its impressive box office journey, crossing ₹700 crore net in India. The reported ₹4,000 crore production has entered its second Sunday with strong collections.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹18.78 crore net on Day 11 by 12:03 PM. These are live estimates, with final Sunday collections expected later.
The film's total India net collection has reached ₹704.38 crore. Its domestic gross collection stands at ₹841.66 crore.
Ramayana opened with ₹64.85 crore on November 5. Collections declined to ₹48.05 crore on Friday. Saturday witnessed recovery, bringing ₹69.80 crore. Sunday contributed another ₹56.15 crore.
Interestingly, Monday delivered the film's biggest collection yet. It earned ₹107.50 crore, registering 91.5% growth. Tuesday remained strong with ₹94.10 crore. Wednesday brought ₹70.65 crore while Thursday contributed ₹53.50 crore.
The film completed its 8-day opening week with a net of ₹564.60 crore. Its second Friday recorded ₹48.10 crore. However, Saturday collections jumped 51.6% to ₹72.90 crore.
Sunday's early collection stands at ₹18.78 crore. Hindi leads with ₹13.43 crore, followed by Kannada's ₹1.76 crore. Tamil and Malayalam contributed ₹1.30 crore each. Telugu added ₹99 lakh.
Ramayana has maintained a considerable advantage over the original Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh movie opened with ₹28 crore while the Ranbir Kapoor movie collected ₹64.85 crore. On Day 10, Dhurandhar earned ₹58 crore, compared with Ramayana's ₹72.90 crore.
However, Dhurandhar recorded stronger occupancy that day, reaching 70.1%. Ramayana's occupancy stood at 45.5%.
The comparison becomes more interesting with Dhurandhar 2. The sequel opened with ₹102.55 crore, excluding previews. Its Day 10 collection reached ₹62.85 crore.
Ramayana surpassed that Saturday figure by ₹10.05 crore. However, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹68.10 crore on Day 11.
In the domestic market, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹674.17 crore during its first 8 days, including previews. Ramayana's corresponding collection stood at ₹564.60 crore. This places Dhurandhar 2 ahead during the comparable opening period in India.
However, Ramayana has already crossed ₹700 crore domestically. Its Sunday collections could strengthen the film's overall position.
Dhurandhar, the first instalment, earned ₹299.50 crore in the overseas market. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge minted ₹438 crore. Ramayana: Part 1 has collected ₹408.50 crore in the first 10 days of its release.
On Day 10, it earned ₹30 crore outside India. At this rate, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is likely to surpass Dhurandhar 2’s overseas numbers on Day 11 itself.