Ramayana Diwali bonus box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film inching towards ₹250 cr, will it beat Adipurush today?

Ramayana box office collection day 4: Ramayana Part One is expected to see bigger collections starting from Sunday, November 8, as Diwali 2026 festivities begin. The film opened today, collecting an estimated ₹23.24 crore net in India from morning shows. On Day 4, the film was screened across 10,273 shows. It has now crossed the ₹200 crore net mark in the domestic market and is likely to hit ₹250 crore soon.

Ramayana box office collection day 4 The film's biggest contributor is its Hindi version, which brought in ₹16.18 crore from 8,681 shows on Day 4. It is followed by Kannada at ₹3.05 crore, Telugu at ₹2.73 crore and Tamil at ₹1.28 crore.

These are the real-time updates and are subject to change. The final figures will be out after night shows.

The film's Tamil version had the highest occupancy, 75.6%, due to limited shows, while Hindi recorded 28.5%. Despite the difference in occupancy, Hindi remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings, accounting for 73.9% of its India net collections so far. Kannada contributed 10.6%, Telugu 9.5%, Tamil 3.8% and Malayalam 2.3%.

Also Read | Sharing Ramayana clips online? The makers have a legal warning for you

Box office performance so far Since its release on November 5, Ramayana has collected ₹205.94 crore net and ₹245.67 crore gross in India. The film opened with ₹64.85 crore net on Thursday, day 1. The film witnessed a dip in earnings and collected ₹48.05 crore net on Friday, its day 2. By day 2, the film collections surged 45.3%, raking in ₹69.80 crore net. Its worldwide gross stood at ₹384 crore at the end of Day 3, while overseas collections accounted for 43.2% of its gross revenue so far.

Will Ramayana beat Adipurush on Diwali? If Ramayana maintains the momentum on Day 4, it may come close to beating Adipurush, starring Prabhas. After crossing the ₹200 crore mark, Ramayana is now within a distance of Adipurush, whose India net collection is at ₹288.15 crore.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer needs another ₹82.21 crore to surpass the Om Raut film. Given its strong Saturday performance so far, Ramayana could narrow the gap further on Day 4. However, whether it manages to overtake Adipurush on Sunday will depend on how much it collects in the evening and night shows, two key slots.