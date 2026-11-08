Ramayana Diwali bonus box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film inching towards ₹250 cr, will it beat Adipurush today?

Ramayana box office collection day 4: Ramayana Part One is expected to see bigger collections starting from Sunday, November 8, as Diwali 2026 festivities begin. The film opened today, collecting an estimated ₹23.24 crore net in India from morning shows. On Day 4, the film was screened across 10,273 shows. It has now crossed the ₹200 crore net mark in the domestic market and is likely to hit ₹250 crore soon.

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Ramayana box office collection day 4 The film's biggest contributor is its Hindi version, which brought in ₹16.18 crore from 8,681 shows on Day 4. It is followed by Kannada at ₹3.05 crore, Telugu at ₹2.73 crore and Tamil at ₹1.28 crore.

These are the real-time updates and are subject to change. The final figures will be out after night shows.

The film's Tamil version had the highest occupancy, 75.6%, due to limited shows, while Hindi recorded 28.5%. Despite the difference in occupancy, Hindi remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings, accounting for 73.9% of its India net collections so far. Kannada contributed 10.6%, Telugu 9.5%, Tamil 3.8% and Malayalam 2.3%.

Also Read | Sharing Ramayana clips online? The makers have a legal warning for you

Box office performance so far Since its release on November 5, Ramayana has collected ₹205.94 crore net and ₹245.67 crore gross in India. The film opened with ₹64.85 crore net on Thursday, day 1. The film witnessed a dip in earnings and collected ₹48.05 crore net on Friday, its day 2. By day 2, the film collections surged 45.3%, raking in ₹69.80 crore net. Its worldwide gross stood at ₹384 crore at the end of Day 3, while overseas collections accounted for 43.2% of its gross revenue so far.

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Will Ramayana beat Adipurush on Diwali? If Ramayana maintains the momentum on Day 4, it may come close to beating Adipurush, starring Prabhas. After crossing the ₹200 crore mark, Ramayana is now within a distance of Adipurush, whose India net collection is at ₹288.15 crore.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer needs another ₹82.21 crore to surpass the Om Raut film. Given its strong Saturday performance so far, Ramayana could narrow the gap further on Day 4. However, whether it manages to overtake Adipurush on Sunday will depend on how much it collects in the evening and night shows, two key slots.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X earlier, "Sunday [today] is expected to deliver strong results as well, although business is likely to witness a slowdown during the *evening shows* due to the Lakshmi Puja shubh mahurat. The best is yet to come, with the biggest days starting tomorrow… #Ramayana is expected to post massive numbers from Monday to Wednesday, as the #Diwali festivities begin."

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.