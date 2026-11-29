Ramayana: Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, has overtaken Dhurandhar 2 in worldwide box-office collections, setting a new milestone for Indian cinema. The film has earned an estimated ₹1,814.50 crore globally within 24 days of its release, according to Sacnilk data.

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The achievement makes Ramayana the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide without a release in China. Its worldwide collection has moved past the lifetime earnings of Dhurandhar 2, which stood at ₹1,813.40 crore, the report said.

According to the figures, Ramayana has collected approximately ₹602 crore from overseas markets, while its India gross collection stood at ₹1,212.50 crore after its fourth Sunday. The film's global theatrical run is not yet over.

Ramayana overtakes Dhurandhar 2, Dangal remains ahead The comparison with Dhurandhar 2 is significant because Ramayana has achieved the milestone without a China release. Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide when Chinese collections are included.

Released in 2016, Dangal collected around ₹2,070 crore worldwide, with more than ₹1,300 crore coming from its theatrical run in China in 2017, according to NDTV Profit. Without those earnings, its worldwide collection would be considerably lower than Ramayana's current total.

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The latest milestone also reflects the growing contribution of overseas markets such as North America, the United Kingdom and the Gulf to Indian films' global box-office performance.

Ramayana could release in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the final schedule and required approvals. However, its performance in these markets remains uncertain.

Ramayana box office collection Day 25 In India, Ramayana continues to record theatrical earnings in its fourth week. The film has collected an estimated ₹13.41 crore net on Day 25 across 5,365 tracked shows, according to the latest running figures provided.

The Hindi version contributed ₹10.06 crore from 4,416 shows, while the Tamil version earned ₹1.87 crore across 613 shows. The Kannada version added ₹1.48 crore from 336 shows.

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With these estimates, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹1,028.61 crore, while its domestic gross earnings have reached ₹1,228.37 crore. The Day 25 figures are provisional and the final count is expected to be updated later in the night.

About Ramayana: Part One Released on November 5, Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

The first instalment follows Rama's journey from his early life and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya and Ravana's abduction of Sita. The second part, which will continue the story of Rama's mission to rescue Sita, is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.