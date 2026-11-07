Ramayana ending explained: What Sunny Deol’s Hanuman means for the next chapter of the epic

Ramayana: Part 1 does not end with the much-awaited battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. Instead, Nitesh Tiwari's film closes its first chapter with the end of Aranya Kaand - an emotional turning point in the epic, followed by a post-credit sequence that introduces one of its most important characters. Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman makes his presence felt, but the makers stop short of revealing his face.

The main story ends after Ravana (Yash) abducts Sita (Sai Pallavi) and takes her towards Lanka. Jatayu attempts to stop him but is fatally wounded in the fight. Rama and Lakshmana eventually find the injured bird, who tells them that Ravana is responsible for Sita's disappearance. After Jatayu dies, Rama performs his final rites and promises to find Sita.

The film ends with Rama preparing for the difficult journey ahead. His search for Sita and his eventual confrontation with Ravana are left for the second part.

Sunny Deol's Hanuman makes a powerful entry The post-credit sequence is the film's biggest tease for what lies ahead. It introduces Hanuman in his huge form, running through the surroundings before taking flight. The sequence builds towards a moment when he is seen in the air, loudly chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

Sunny Deol's voice is heard in the sequence, confirming his presence as Hanuman, but his face is not shown. The makers have kept his complete appearance under wraps, giving audiences only a glimpse of the character.

The sequence is also supported by the Shree Hanuman Chalisa, featuring the voices of Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher. The makers released the track after the post-credit footage began circulating online.

The decision to hold back Hanuman's full introduction is significant because he is not just another character in the story. His arrival marks the beginning of a major phase in Rama's journey - Kishkindha Kaand.

What Hanuman's arrival means for Ramayana Part 2 In the epic, Hanuman becomes one of Rama's most trusted allies after meeting him during his search for Sita. He helps Rama form an alliance with Sugriva, the king of the Vanaras. He later plays a key role in finding Sita, who is held captive in Lanka.

One of Hanuman's most important moments comes when he crosses the ocean to reach Lanka. He finds Sita in Ashoka Vatika and gives her Rama's message, assuring her that help is on the way. His journey also leads to the burning of Lanka before he returns to Rama with information about Sita.

These events are expected to form an important part of the next chapter of the film. The post-credit scene does not reveal how closely the sequel will follow every episode of the epic, but it makes Hanuman's importance clear.

The closing portions also introduce Raghav Juyal as Meghnad, also known as Indrajit, Ravana's son. His character is expected to be another major part of the conflict in the second instalment.

Given the pace of the first part and the amount of the Ramayana that is yet to unfold, the film could potentially extend beyond the planned two parts. There is still a considerable portion of the epic to cover, and the makers may need more than one sequel to do justice to its scale and detail.

Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028. With Sita in Ravana's captivity, Rama preparing to find her and Hanuman now introduced, the next film is expected to move towards the alliance with the Vanaras and the eventual battle in Lanka.