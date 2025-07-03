Ramayana first look: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash as Lord Ram, Ravana leave the internet stunned, Alia Bhatt reacts

Ramayana first look: The much-awaited first look of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological film Ramayana was unveiled on Thursday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, it also has Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Laxman.

Ramayana first look: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash The over 3-minute clip features stunning VFX and visuals, offering a glimpse at Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. He is seen shooting arrows with intense focus as Lord Ram, climbing trees and taking aim with fierce determination.

On the other hand, Yash is also briefly introduced as Ravana, appearing in a menacing avatar. Though only a part of his face is revealed, he is seen emerging from a dark place, referring to his character.

Watch first look here:

Internet reacts to Ramayana first look Sharing the clip, Namit Malhotra wrote on Instagram: “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

Reacting to the first look, internet is impressed with the Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film.

A user wrote, “Those 2 second clip of Ranbir blew my mind.” “Yash as Ravana peaked,” added another.

One more called it the “greatest faceoff between the stars,” in the comments.

“Now this is how you drop a first look,” commented someone else.

Alia Bhatt also reacted to the first look and double tapped on the official post.

Ramayana Ramayana has been in the making for the last two years. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Lara Dutta.

Promising a powerful retelling of an ancient epic, crafted for both Indian and international audiences, the clip begins with

The unveiling of the first look took place across major cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

However, fans missed out on seeing the key cast members at the Mumbai event. They were expected to skip the Mumbai and Delhi events. Ranbir Kapoor is currently in London with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor.

On the other hand, actor Yash and his wife Radhika are busy overseas.

Early review of Ramayana A few insiders attended a special screening of the first look, days before the official release. Among them was film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared on X, formerly Twitter, “#JaiShriRam. Just watched the first glimpse and a 7-minute vision showreel of the most-awaited epic – #Ramayana. This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck Strong feeling: #Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come. #Boxoffice hurricane loading! Kudos to the visionary producer #NamitMalhotra for backing this monumental project (sic)."

Ramayana is made on a grand scale, surpassing the production budgets of Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹600 crore), RRR, and Adipurush (both ₹550 crore). Reportedly, the film is being made with a whopping budget of approximately ₹835 crore.

It is a two-part epic film. While the first instalment of the film is likely to be released in late 2025, the second part will be out later.