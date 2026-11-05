Ramayana India box office collection day 1 till now: What did Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s ₹4000 cr film earn on opening day?

Ramayana Part 1, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is off to a strong start at the box office. The Nitesh Tiwari film was released on Thursday, November 5, earning mostly positive reviews from the audience. As per predictions, the magnum opus has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India on day 1 so far.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1 Ramayana opened with an India net collection of ₹64.85 crore on day 1 so far. Its domestic gross collection is at ₹77.50 crore from sales across 25,148 shows with an overall occupancy of 34.9%. Almost 25.25 lakh tickets were sold on Thursday, including spot bookings. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer had generated considerable anticipation ahead of its release, with advance bookings running for 16 days before the first show hit theatres.

Predictions and advance booking sale The film's opening-day performance is at par with its advance booking numbers and pre-release expectations. By 6 am on Thursday, Ramayana had recorded advance gross bookings of ₹50.08 crore, including block seats from 12.14 lakh tickets. The film became the second-highest Bollywood film in terms of opening-day advance bookings, trailing behind Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which had recorded ₹52.35 crore excluding block seats in March 2026.

Ramayana in Hindi vs Tamil vs Telugu Meanwhile, Ramayana has been released in multiple languages.

Hindi contributed the largest share of the film's Day 1 earnings, adding ₹47.50 crore across 20,630 shows. The Kannada version followed with ₹7.25 crore from 1,197 shows, while Telugu raked in ₹6 crore across 1,774 shows. The Tamil version collected ₹2.60 crore from 991 shows, and Malayalam collected ₹1.50 crore from 556 shows. While Hindi remained the biggest revenue driver in wider terms, the regional versions recorded relatively stronger occupancy levels, such as Kannada at 60%, Malayalam at 58.2% and Telugu at 56.9%. Tamil recorded an occupancy of 42%.

In the Hindi (3D) format, Ramayana recorded an overall occupancy of 29.05% on Day 1, with evening shows seeing the highest footfall at 38.08%, compared with 26.31% in the afternoon and 22.77% in the morning.

Among the major Hindi markets, Delhi NCR held the maximum number of screenings for the film with 1,146, followed by Mumbai with 960 shows and Pune with 452 shows.

Bengaluru recorded the highest occupancy at 43% due to limited shows (316), with evening occupancy touching 67%. Kolkata followed with 38% overall occupancy across 299 shows, while Hyderabad recorded 37.3% across 206 shows. Notably, these regions had relatively fewer shows than big markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

In comparison, Mumbai recorded 21.3% occupancy, while Delhi NCR was at 24.7%. Ahmedabad and Surat recorded 17.3% and 13.3% occupancies, respectively.

Ramayana is a two-part film, collectively built on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore. These are live box office updates as of 11 pm on Thursday, November 5. The final figure will be out after the night shows.