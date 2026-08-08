Ramayana India release two days after global debut? Producer Namit Malhotra clears the confusion

The countdown to Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana has taken an interesting turn, with producer Namit Malhotra stepping in to clear up growing confusion around the film's actual India release date.

The buzz began after the English-dubbed trailer of Ramayana dropped earlier this week, days after Indian-language versions had already been unveiled. For the first time, the trailer revealed a concrete release date — November 6 — a departure from the makers' earlier stance that the film would simply arrive "on Diwali" without specifying an exact day. The catch: Diwali this year falls on November 8, a full two days after that announced date, leaving fans puzzled over which date to actually mark on their calendars.

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Namit Malhotra Breaks Down The Release Date Puzzle Addressing the mix-up, Malhotra spoke to NDTV on the sidelines of the inauguration of Prime Focus Studio's Phase 1 facility at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai. He reaffirmed that as far as India is concerned, the plan remains unchanged — the film is still set to open domestically on Diwali itself.

Explaining the apparent contradiction, Malhotra noted that the international release timeline follows a different logic altogether. Overseas distribution, he said, typically operates on a Friday-release model, which is why November 6 was chosen for markets abroad. India, on the other hand, continues to be targeted for a Diwali launch, positioning the film's domestic premiere two days after its worldwide rollout.

In effect, if this timeline holds, Ramayana Part One would open globally on Friday, November 6, before making its way to Indian theatres in a wide release on Sunday, November 8 — coinciding with Diwali celebrations across the country.

A Trailer That Broke The Internet Beyond the release-date debate, the Ramayana trailer itself has become a massive talking point, racking up staggering viewership numbers within days of release. Speaking to ANI about the response, Malhotra revealed that the trailer crossed the one-billion-views mark in just five days of going live — a milestone he described as a proud moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Malhotra expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from audiences across the world, adding that the team's broader ambition is to take the film beyond Indian borders. With Prime Focus's partnership with Sony Pictures now in place, he said the goal is to position Ramayana as a large-scale, universal cinematic event rather than a regionally confined release — a film built to resonate with global audiences, not just domestic ones.

Meet The Cast Bringing The Epic To Life Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being mounted as an ambitious two-part cinematic retelling of Maharishi Valmiki's timeless epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Rama, while Yash — known for his pan-India stardom — takes on the pivotal role of Ravana. Sai Pallavi rounds out the central trio as Sita.

The film also boasts a sprawling ensemble cast that includes Ravie Dubey, veteran actor Sunny Deol, Arun Govil (widely remembered for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the iconic television adaptation), Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among several others — signalling the scale and star power the makers are banking on for this mythological epic.

What's Next For The Franchise Ramayana Part One is slated for release this November, marking the first chapter of the two-part saga. Audiences will then have to wait until next year for Part Two, which is also being planned for a release timed around the Diwali festive season, continuing the tradition set by its predecessor.