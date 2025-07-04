India's most expensive film made at ₹835 cr, VFX & music by Oscar winners; not Kalki 2898 AD, Brahmastra, Adipurush

The budgets of Indian films are steadily rising, now rivalling those of major Hollywood productions. In fact, it's become quite common for Indian movies to cross the ₹100 crore mark. Taking this trend to new heights, one film has emerged as the most expensive ever made in Indian cinema, with a whopping budget of ₹835 crore, surpassing even big-ticket films like Kalki 2898 AD, Brahmastra, and Adipurush.

India's most expensive film The most expensive film in India is Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana Part 1.

Ramayana Ramayana is a two-part epic mythological film. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman.

Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil are also a part of the film’s ensemble cast. Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chadha, and Indira Krishnan are also a part of the film.

Ramayana's budget According to a report by Bollywood Hungama last year, Ramayana is being built on a budget of $100 million (around ₹835 crore). The film is still under production.

With its over ₹800 crore budget, it has outpaced the production costs of big-budget films, including Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹600 crore), RRR and Adipurush ( ₹550 crore each). Brahmastra Part One which previously held the record as Bollywood’s most expensive film at ₹375 crore, stands nowhere close to Ramayana's budget.

Ramayana's team Ramayana Part 1 is backed by Namit Malhotra, owner of the global media giant Prime Focus. He is also the CEO of DNEG, the acclaimed British-Indian VFX powerhouse known for its cutting-edge visual effects, which has of eight Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects.

Ramayana's VFX work is helmed by DNEG.

Besides this, Ramayana also marks the first collaboration between AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Hans, the two-time Oscar award winner for Best Original Score, is best known for films like The Lion King (1994), Dune (2021) and Christopher Nolan's Interstellar (2014).

On Thursday, the first look of Ramayana was unveiled by the makers.