Ramayana locks massive ₹75 crore music deal with T-Series ahead of trailer release, beats Dhurandhar: Report

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana has reportedly bagged a massive deal even before releasing its trailer. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the mythological epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has sold the audio rights for both instalments of the film to T-Series. If true, this could be one of the biggest music rights deals in Bollywood, after Dhurandhar.

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Ramayana music rights sold to T-Series? The new claims surfaced right before the much-anticipated trailer release of Ramayana, which is scheduled for 30 July.

As per the HT report, it was a competitive deal with multiple top labels. However, it was T-Series that bagged the audio rights with an advance payment of ₹75 crore, added the report.

The music of Ramayana has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

A close associate at T-Series confirmed the claims and shared with the news outlet: "T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film’s soundtrack.”

The source added, “As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of ₹75 crore for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana.”

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Ramayana vs Dhurandhar Going by the report, this can be the highest audio deal in the industry with Ramayana beating Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

An earlier report by Variety India claimed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, had secured a ₹50–60 crore music rights deal with T-Series, dubbing it as one of the biggest music acquisitions in the history of Hindi cinema. However, Bollywood Hungama claimed that Dhurandhar 2 secured ₹27 crore from T-Series for the audio deal.

“The Variety report is inaccurate and demonstrates their weak grasp of the current dynamics of Bollywood music rights. It fails to factor in how multi-language deals are structured, bundled, and valued today. The real figure is Rs. 27 crores. It is still a very strong deal by industry standards, especially considering the evolving economics of music monetisation," a source told the portal.

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Reportedly, Dhurandhar fetched around ₹15 crore for its music rights. Even if the reported figures for both Dhurandhar and its sequel are combined, the total still falls short of Ramayana's reported ₹75 crore music deal. Notably, the ₹75 crore is said to be only an advance payment, suggesting the final value of the audio rights agreement could be significantly higher.

Live Mint couldn't independently verify the reported figures from different portals.

Also Read | Ramayana trailer launch postponed as Ranbir Kapoor, Yash reach Comic Con

When will Ramayana release Meanwhile, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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The trailer launch of Ramayana Part 1 was recently pushed to 30 July as announced by producer Namit Malhotra.

Malhotra shared the announcement on his Instagram handle and wrote, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 AM IST, worldwide."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.