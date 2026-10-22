Ramayana movie advance booking: 53,370 tickets sold in India, nearly double in overseas market

Ramayana has collected ₹3.15 crore gross through advance bookings for its opening day in India. A total of 53,370 tickets have been sold across 3,588 shows in 107 cities. These figures were updated on 21 October at 6.50 PM.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Part 1 of the movie, reportedly made with ₹4,000 crore for two parts, will be released worldwide on Thursday, 5 November.
In India, opening day advance collections stood at ₹2.67 crore net. Around 7.7% of seats were booked across the shows tracked. This meant 53,370 bookings against a total of 6,96,957 seats.
Delhi-NCR led city bookings with 9,431 tickets sold, bringing in ₹73.46 lakh. Its 750 shows were 7.2% full. Mumbai followed with 7,785 tickets and collections of ₹56.90 lakh across 593 shows. Pune recorded 3,131 tickets sold, earning ₹21.81 lakh.
Kolkata sold 2,792 tickets, collecting ₹14.99 lakh. Ahmedabad recorded 2,121 bookings worth ₹20.61 lakh. Bengaluru sold 1,735 tickets while Hyderabad recorded 1,555 bookings. Jaipur sold 1,296 tickets, followed by Bhubaneswar with 1,113 tickets.
Medchal stood out with 91.1% of seats booked across five shows. It sold 1,614 tickets, generating ₹6.49 lakh. Hyderabad’s shows were 19.2% full while Bengaluru recorded 14.8% seat bookings.
Maharashtra led state bookings with 13,212 tickets and collections of ₹88.10 lakh. Karnataka recorded 3,498 tickets, followed by West Bengal with 3,338. Telangana sold 3,169 tickets while Gujarat recorded 3,105 bookings. Rajasthan recorded 2,765 tickets, followed by Odisha with 2,351.
Uttar Pradesh sold 2,185 tickets, collecting ₹11.77 lakh across 167 shows. Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,787 bookings worth ₹8.98 lakh across 168 shows.
Miraj cinemas sold 2,369 tickets, earning ₹11.86 lakh. ALLU Cinemas recorded 1,614 tickets sold across five shows, collecting ₹6.49 lakh.
Hindi shows accounted for 47,917 tickets and ₹2.93 crore in advance collections. Kannada shows sold 3,410 tickets, bringing in ₹14.38 lakh. Telugu shows recorded 2,043 bookings worth ₹8.21 lakh. Telugu shows had 39.8% of seats booked, ahead of Kannada at 16.8% and Hindi at 7.1%.
Among cinema chains, PVR led with 21,118 tickets sold. INOX recorded 15,864 tickets while Cinepolis sold 5,953. Together, these three chains accounted for 42,935 bookings, around 80% of tracked ticket sales.
Overseas advance bookings have reached $1.42 million ( ₹13.4 crore) across six countries, covering all days. On the previous day, the film’s advance bookings reached $1.3 million ( ₹12.3 crore) across four countries.
Overseas, the number of tickets sold is nearly double; 96,680 tickets were sold by 21 October by 9.08 PM. Advance collections increased by $121,200 ( ₹1.14 crore) since the previous update. Overseas totals combine each country’s advance sales using the day’s exchange rates.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Films Discourse
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.