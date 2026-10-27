Ramayana movie advance booking: More than 4 lakh tickets sold, overseas market collection crosses $2.2 million

Ramayana's advance booking collections reached ₹13.66 crore gross in India. Ticket sales stood at 2,37,759 across the film's first three days. These figures exclude blocked seats and cover bookings until 5:11 AM on October 27.
According to Films Discourse, sales increased by 19,946 tickets from October 26, a rise of around 9.2%. Gross collections grew by ₹1.09 crore, or about 8.7%. LiveMint's previous report on October 26 recorded 2,17,813 tickets and a gross of ₹12.57 crore.
The latest ticket sales growth was slower than the previous day's roughly 11% increase. However, bookings continued rising ahead of the film's November 5 release.
The number of tracked shows increased to 14,014 across 166 cities. This compares with 12,869 shows across 161 cities a day earlier. Tracking therefore expanded by 1,145 shows and five cities.
Booked seats accounted for 8.7% of available capacity, against 8.6% previously. The average ticket price slipped from ₹577 to ₹575. Collections after taxes reached ₹11.55 crore, up from ₹10.63 crore. Including blocked seats, gross bookings rose from ₹23.37 crore to ₹25.05 crore.
Delhi-NCR regained the lead in ticket sales, overtaking Mumbai. It recorded 31,027 bookings, compared with Mumbai's 29,061. Mumbai had led by just 64 tickets a day earlier. Delhi-NCR now leads by 1,966 tickets.
Delhi-NCR also led in city collections with a gross of ₹2.34 crore. Mumbai followed with ₹2.16 crore. Hyderabad sold 20,647 tickets while Bengaluru recorded 19,852 bookings. Hyderabad's tracked shows were 41.9% full, compared with Bengaluru's 18.7%.
Pune recorded 11,836 ticket sales, followed by Kolkata with 11,755. Ahmedabad sold 7,389 tickets while Bhubaneswar recorded 6,155 bookings. Chennai reached 5,155 tickets, ahead of Jaipur's 4,355.
Maharashtra led states with 49,739 tickets and ₹3.36 crore gross. Karnataka recorded 30,627 bookings while Telangana sold 22,261 tickets. Telangana's tracked shows were 43.6% full.
PVR, INOX and Cinepolis together sold 1,81,630 tickets, representing 76% of total bookings. Their combined gross collections reached ₹11.41 crore. PVR led individually with 92,015 tickets, followed by INOX with 65,775. Cinepolis accounted for 23,840 bookings.
Overseas advance bookings across all days stood at $2.2 million ( ₹21 crore) from 1,16,738 tickets, taking the total ticket sales beyond 4 lakh. The total increased by $374,000 since the last update. North America contributed $1.7 million, accounting for 77% of overseas collections.
Germany recorded €82,300 ( ₹87 lakh) from 4,275 tickets while remaining European markets contributed €40,300 ( ₹42 lakh). Those markets accounted for another 2,560 tickets. North America led overseas ticket sales with 88,772 bookings across the USA and Canada combined.
Australia recorded $184,000 while the UK and Ireland contributed $182,400. These totals cover all advance bookings, unlike the earlier overseas premiere figures. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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