Ramayana movie advance booking: Nearly 2 lakh tickets sold in India; overseas numbers continue to grow

Ramayana has collected ₹11.38 crore through advance bookings across its first three days in India. Films Discourse reported these figures on 25 October at 5:43 AM.
The film has sold 1,96,148 tickets across 12,604 shows in 151 cities nationwide. These numbers cover the first three days of the film’s opening, rather than opening day alone.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The film will be released in cinemas on Thursday, 5 November. Its average ticket price currently stands at ₹580 across the tracked shows, according to Films Discourse. Overall, 7.9% of available seats have been booked so far.
The ₹11.38 crore collection excludes blocked seats, which should not count as confirmed sales. Including blocked seats, the reported gross figure rises to ₹21.92 crore.
The collection after taxes, excluding blocked seats, stands at ₹9.63 crore. These differences matter when comparing the film’s early booking performance.
Delhi-NCR leads ticket sales among cities, with 26,783 tickets worth ₹2.04 crore. Mumbai follows closely, selling 26,621 tickets and collecting ₹1.97 crore.
Hyderabad has sold 17,229 tickets, while Bengaluru follows with 14,309 tickets. Pune records 10,116 tickets, followed by Kolkata with 9,779 tickets.
Hyderabad stands out because 44.8% of seats across its tracked shows are booked. This is much higher than Delhi-NCR’s 6.6% and Mumbai’s 6.7%.
However, Hyderabad has only 124 shows, compared with Delhi-NCR’s 2,323 shows. Therefore, a higher booking percentage does not always mean more tickets sold.
Among states, Maharashtra leads with 43,984 tickets and ₹2.98 crore in collections. Karnataka follows Delhi in ticket sales, recording 21,992 tickets worth ₹1.47 crore.
Hindi dominates language bookings, with 1,69,219 tickets generating ₹10.10 crore. Kannada records 16,519 tickets, while Telugu accounts for another 10,410 tickets.
PVR, INOX and Cinepolis together account for 1,50,800 tickets, around 77% of total sales. Their combined advance collection stands at ₹9.51 crore before taxes.
Standard 3D leads format bookings, with 1,27,824 tickets sold so far. IMAX 3D bookings account for 26,159 tickets, generating ₹2.77 crore in advance collections. Meanwhile, 3D Dolby shows have sold 20,174 tickets worth ₹91.09 lakh.
Overseas premiere bookings stand at $484,000 ( ₹4.6 crore), according to Films Discourse’s 24 October update. The update was recorded at 7:36 PM and covers 21,800 tickets.
North America, covering the USA and Canada, accounts for the entire reported amount. Collections increased by $64,100 ( ₹61 lakh), compared with the previous update.