Ramayana movie advance booking: Nearly 2 lakh tickets sold in India; overseas numbers continue to grow

Ramayana has collected ₹11.38 crore through advance bookings across its first three days in India. Films Discourse reported these figures on 25 October at 5:43 AM.

The film has sold 1,96,148 tickets across 12,604 shows in 151 cities nationwide. These numbers cover the first three days of the film’s opening, rather than opening day alone.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The film will be released in cinemas on Thursday, 5 November. Its average ticket price currently stands at ₹580 across the tracked shows, according to Films Discourse. Overall, 7.9% of available seats have been booked so far.

The ₹11.38 crore collection excludes blocked seats, which should not count as confirmed sales. Including blocked seats, the reported gross figure rises to ₹21.92 crore.

The collection after taxes, excluding blocked seats, stands at ₹9.63 crore. These differences matter when comparing the film’s early booking performance.

Delhi-NCR leads ticket sales among cities, with 26,783 tickets worth ₹2.04 crore. Mumbai follows closely, selling 26,621 tickets and collecting ₹1.97 crore.

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Hyderabad has sold 17,229 tickets, while Bengaluru follows with 14,309 tickets. Pune records 10,116 tickets, followed by Kolkata with 9,779 tickets.

Hyderabad stands out because 44.8% of seats across its tracked shows are booked. This is much higher than Delhi-NCR’s 6.6% and Mumbai’s 6.7%.

However, Hyderabad has only 124 shows, compared with Delhi-NCR’s 2,323 shows. Therefore, a higher booking percentage does not always mean more tickets sold.

Also Read | Ramayana vs Dhurandhar The Revenge comparison: Compare day 1 advance bookings

Among states, Maharashtra leads with 43,984 tickets and ₹2.98 crore in collections. Karnataka follows Delhi in ticket sales, recording 21,992 tickets worth ₹1.47 crore.

Hindi dominates language bookings, with 1,69,219 tickets generating ₹10.10 crore. Kannada records 16,519 tickets, while Telugu accounts for another 10,410 tickets.

PVR, INOX and Cinepolis together account for 1,50,800 tickets, around 77% of total sales. Their combined advance collection stands at ₹9.51 crore before taxes.

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Standard 3D leads format bookings, with 1,27,824 tickets sold so far. IMAX 3D bookings account for 26,159 tickets, generating ₹2.77 crore in advance collections. Meanwhile, 3D Dolby shows have sold 20,174 tickets worth ₹91.09 lakh.

Overseas numbers Overseas premiere bookings stand at $484,000 ( ₹4.6 crore), according to Films Discourse’s 24 October update. The update was recorded at 7:36 PM and covers 21,800 tickets.

North America, covering the USA and Canada, accounts for the entire reported amount. Collections increased by $64,100 ( ₹61 lakh), compared with the previous update.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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