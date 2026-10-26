Ramayana movie advance booking: Sales rise by 11% ahead of release date; box office collections stand at…

Ramayana has crossed two lakh advance ticket sales in India, reaching 2,17,813 tickets. Collections stand at ₹12.57 crore gross across the film’s first three days.
Films Discourse recorded these figures on 26 October at 4:03 AM. These bookings cover the first three days of the movie’s release, rather than opening day alone.
Yesterday, the Ramayana movie sold 1,96,148 tickets and grossed ₹11.38 crore, excluding blocked seats. The latest figures show an increase of 21,665 tickets and ₹1.19 crore. Ticket sales have grown by around 11% while gross collections have increased by around 10.5%.
The Bollywood film now has 12,869 tracked shows across 161 cities. Yesterday’s figures covered 12,604 shows across 151 cities. This means tracking has expanded by 265 shows and 10 cities.
Booked seats have increased from 7.9% to 8.6% of available capacity. Meanwhile, the average ticket price has slipped from ₹580 to ₹577.
Collections excluding blocked seats stand at ₹10.63 crore after taxes. Including blocked seats, gross bookings reach ₹23.37 crore.
Yesterday, these figures were ₹9.63 crore and ₹21.92 crore, respectively. The increases are ₹1 crore and ₹1.45 crore.
Mumbai now leads city ticket sales with 27,959 bookings, narrowly ahead of Delhi-NCR’s 27,895. Yesterday, Delhi-NCR led Mumbai by 162 tickets. Mumbai now holds an advantage of just 64 tickets. However, Delhi-NCR leads in collections with ₹2.11 crore, compared with Mumbai’s ₹2.07 crore.
Hyderabad has sold 18,802 tickets, followed by Bengaluru with 17,964. Pune records 11,244 tickets while Kolkata has sold 10,907. Hyderabad’s tracked shows are 40.1% full, compared with Bengaluru’s 17.3%. Mumbai records 7.1% occupancy, while Delhi-NCR stands at 6.8%.
Ahmedabad has sold 6,776 tickets, while Bhubaneswar has recorded 5,889 bookings. Jaipur follows with 4,082 tickets, and Chennai has sold 3,328. These four cities together account for 20,075 advance ticket sales.
Maharashtra leads states with 47,309 tickets and ₹3.22 crore gross. Karnataka records 27,337 tickets while Telangana has sold 20,416. West Bengal follows with 13,222 tickets, and Odisha records 10,925.
PVR, INOX and Cinepolis together have sold 1,65,942 tickets, representing 76% of total bookings. Their combined gross collection stands at ₹10.47 crore. PVR leads individually with 84,082 tickets, followed by INOX with 59,782. Cinepolis accounts for another 22,078 tickets.
Overseas premiere bookings remain at $484,000, based on 21,800 tickets in the available update. North America, covering the USA and Canada, accounts for this amount. These figures were last updated on 24 October at 7:36 PM.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend will be released on Thursday, 5 November. The ₹4,000-crore two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash among an ensemble cast of big names in Bollywood.