Ramayana movie becomes highest worldwide grosser in Ranbir Kapoor’s entire career. Why it cannot beat Dhurandhar 2 yet?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One has continued its impressive run at the box office on Friday, November 13, despite a slight dip of about 10.6% from last day's collection ( ₹53.50 crore). On day 9, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has collected ₹47.85 crore net across 22,948 domestic shows. With this, Ramayana's total India net collection has climbed to ₹612.45 crore, while its gross collection stands at ₹732.20 crore.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9 Hindi contributed the most to the film's domestic earnings, adding ₹36.25 crore on Day 9, or around 75.8% of the day's total India net collection. Malayalam followed with ₹3.25 crore, while Kannada brought in ₹3 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions collected ₹2.75 crore and ₹2.60 crore, respectively.

The Hindi version recorded the highest number of shows at 18,344. While Telugu had 1,532 shows, Tamil had 1,160, Malayalam had 1,062 and Kannada had 850.

In terms of occupancy, the Malayalam version recorded the highest average at 59% due to limited shows (1,062). Tamil recorded 38.8% occupancy while Kannada registered 34.1% occupancy. The Hindi and Telugu versions recorded occupancy of 29.4% and 29.6%, respectively. Across all languages, Ramayana averaged ₹20,851 per show on Friday.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Ramayana has collected ₹25 crore on Day 9, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹378.50 crore. Considering the domestic earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection is ₹1,110.70 crore in nine days so far. The Indian market has contributed 65.9% of the film's earnings while overseas territories added the remaining 34.1%.

With all of these achievements, Ramayana has become the highest-grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor's career. It has surpassed Kapoor's previous career-best, Animal, to top the list.

Why Ramayana is still behind Dhurandhar 2 Despite the strong box office performance and worldwide collection, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is still trailing behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, more prominently in the Hindi market.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the key difference between Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 lies in the audience base and the way their collections are distributed across languages.

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Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 benefited from the advantage of an established franchise. The first instalment built substantial anticipation and a fan base for its sequel. As a result, the success of the prequel translated into strong opening-day demand, which was further boosted by paid preview shows.

Ramayana, on the other hand, has a more geographically diverse box office performance. It also has a sizeable contribution coming from its South Indian language versions.

Over its first nine days, the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions collectively generated ₹139.20 crore net, accounting for nearly 22.7% of its total India net collection of ₹612.45 crore. Hindi contributed ₹473.25 crore, or 77.3% of the domestic total. While the strong performance of the southern versions has helped the film's performance, its Hindi-language performance remains a separate measure when compared with Dhurandhar 2.

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Ramayana still has days to catch up with Dhurandhar 2's lifetime collection of ₹1,813.39.

Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sancilk.com

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.