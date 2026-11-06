Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s film beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 on opening earnings?

Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: The costliest Indian film ever made, Ramayana Part One, has surpassed Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film of 2025, Dhurandhar. The film was released on November 5, ahead of Diwali 2026 and crossed the ₹50 crore mark easily on its opening day by selling more than 25 lakh tickets.
The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer received a positive response at the box office in India, collecting a net of ₹64.85 crore on day 1 across 25,200 shows in five languages. The Hindi version of Ramayana contributed the largest share at ₹47.50 crore from 20,678 shows. It is followed by Kannada at ₹7.25 crore, Telugu at ₹6 crore, Tamil at ₹2.60 crore and Malayalam at ₹1.50 crore.
Ramayana grossed a collection of ₹77.50 crore from India. On the other hand, its overseas gross stood at ₹50 crore. Considering the domestic sale, the film's worldwide opening-day gross was ₹127.50 crore. An estimated 25,25,775 tickets were sold across the country on Day 1.
With these earnings, Ramayana has outearned films like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( ₹63.80 crore), Border 2 ( ₹30 crore) and Mirzapur: The Movie ( ₹25.75 crore) in terms of their respective day 1 collection.
It has also surpassed the day 1 earnings of Dhurandhar which recorded ₹28 crore net in India.
Interestingly, Ramayana couldn't beat Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush had raked in ₹86.75 crore net on day 1 despite mixed reviews.
Comparing its opening-day performance with the latest box office hit, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Ramayana emerged ahead. While Ramayana earned ₹64.85 crore net from 25,200 shows, Jailer 2 had collected ₹59.70 crore net across 16,599 shows on its day 1. The Namit Malhotra film also recorded a higher worldwide gross than Jailer 2's ₹127.25 crore. However, Jailer 2 grossed ₹57 crore in the overseas market while Ramayana stood at ₹50 crore.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 in Tamil led the film's domestic earnings, contributing ₹43.35 crore from 9,326 shows, followed by Telugu at ₹12.50 crore from 2,792 shows. The Hindi version generated ₹3.50 crore from 4,371 shows, while the Kannada version added ₹35 lakh from 110 shows. Its total India gross recorded ₹70.25 crore, while overseas collections reached ₹57 crore. The film recorded 16,599 shows on its opening day, October 15.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims now does it endorse them.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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