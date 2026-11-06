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Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s film beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 on opening earnings?

Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has beaten films like Animal, Dhurandhar and Border 2 on opening day. Check its earnings in India and overseas.

Sneha Biswas
Published6 Nov 2026, 08:36 PM IST
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While Ramayana Part One has earned more than Jailer 2 on day 1 in the domestic market, overseas the Rajinikanth-starrer has maintained its grip.
While Ramayana Part One has earned more than Jailer 2 on day 1 in the domestic market, overseas the Rajinikanth-starrer has maintained its grip.
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Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: The costliest Indian film ever made, Ramayana Part One, has surpassed Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film of 2025, Dhurandhar. The film was released on November 5, ahead of Diwali 2026 and crossed the 50 crore mark easily on its opening day by selling more than 25 lakh tickets.

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Ramayana movie box office collection day 1

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer received a positive response at the box office in India, collecting a net of 64.85 crore on day 1 across 25,200 shows in five languages. The Hindi version of Ramayana contributed the largest share at 47.50 crore from 20,678 shows. It is followed by Kannada at 7.25 crore, Telugu at 6 crore, Tamil at 2.60 crore and Malayalam at 1.50 crore.

Ramayana grossed a collection of 77.50 crore from India. On the other hand, its overseas gross stood at 50 crore. Considering the domestic sale, the film's worldwide opening-day gross was 127.50 crore. An estimated 25,25,775 tickets were sold across the country on Day 1.

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Also Read | Ramayana Movie: Two versions of Bollywood epic released | How do they compare?

Ramayana beats Animal, Border 2, Dhurandhar

With these earnings, Ramayana has outearned films like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( 63.80 crore), Border 2 ( 30 crore) and Mirzapur: The Movie ( 25.75 crore) in terms of their respective day 1 collection.

It has also surpassed the day 1 earnings of Dhurandhar which recorded 28 crore net in India.

Interestingly, Ramayana couldn't beat Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush had raked in 86.75 crore net on day 1 despite mixed reviews.

Ramayana vs Jailer 2

Comparing its opening-day performance with the latest box office hit, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Ramayana emerged ahead. While Ramayana earned 64.85 crore net from 25,200 shows, Jailer 2 had collected 59.70 crore net across 16,599 shows on its day 1. The Namit Malhotra film also recorded a higher worldwide gross than Jailer 2's 127.25 crore. However, Jailer 2 grossed 57 crore in the overseas market while Ramayana stood at 50 crore.

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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 in Tamil led the film's domestic earnings, contributing 43.35 crore from 9,326 shows, followed by Telugu at 12.50 crore from 2,792 shows. The Hindi version generated 3.50 crore from 4,371 shows, while the Kannada version added 35 lakh from 110 shows. Its total India gross recorded 70.25 crore, while overseas collections reached 57 crore. The film recorded 16,599 shows on its opening day, October 15.

Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims now does it endorse them.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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