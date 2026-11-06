Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s film beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 on opening earnings?

Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: The costliest Indian film ever made, Ramayana Part One, has surpassed Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film of 2025, Dhurandhar. The film was released on November 5, ahead of Diwali 2026 and crossed the ₹50 crore mark easily on its opening day by selling more than 25 lakh tickets.
The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer received a positive response at the box office in India, collecting a net of ₹64.85 crore on day 1 across 25,200 shows in five languages. The Hindi version of Ramayana contributed the largest share at ₹47.50 crore from 20,678 shows. It is followed by Kannada at ₹7.25 crore, Telugu at ₹6 crore, Tamil at ₹2.60 crore and Malayalam at ₹1.50 crore.
Ramayana grossed a collection of ₹77.50 crore from India. On the other hand, its overseas gross stood at ₹50 crore. Considering the domestic sale, the film's worldwide opening-day gross was ₹127.50 crore. An estimated 25,25,775 tickets were sold across the country on Day 1.
With these earnings, Ramayana has outearned films like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( ₹63.80 crore), Border 2 ( ₹30 crore) and Mirzapur: The Movie ( ₹25.75 crore) in terms of their respective day 1 collection.
It has also surpassed the day 1 earnings of Dhurandhar which recorded ₹28 crore net in India.
Interestingly, Ramayana couldn't beat Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush had raked in ₹86.75 crore net on day 1 despite mixed reviews.
Comparing its opening-day performance with the latest box office hit, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Ramayana emerged ahead. While Ramayana earned ₹64.85 crore net from 25,200 shows, Jailer 2 had collected ₹59.70 crore net across 16,599 shows on its day 1. The Namit Malhotra film also recorded a higher worldwide gross than Jailer 2's ₹127.25 crore. However, Jailer 2 grossed ₹57 crore in the overseas market while Ramayana stood at ₹50 crore.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 in Tamil led the film's domestic earnings, contributing ₹43.35 crore from 9,326 shows, followed by Telugu at ₹12.50 crore from 2,792 shows. The Hindi version generated ₹3.50 crore from 4,371 shows, while the Kannada version added ₹35 lakh from 110 shows. Its total India gross recorded ₹70.25 crore, while overseas collections reached ₹57 crore. The film recorded 16,599 shows on its opening day, October 15.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims now does it endorse them.