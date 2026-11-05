Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's movie earns ₹12.69 crore in early run

Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: Nitesh Tiwari's big release, Ramayana Part 1, is now screening. The movie, backed by a massive ₹4,000 crore budget, already has over 6,500 morning shows by 10:00 AM.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producers Namit Malhotra and Yash, the project boasts music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, as well as visual effects by Oscar-winning studio DNEG.

The first instalment will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across multiple formats, including IMAX. The second part is scheduled for release in 2028.

Ramayana movie box office collection day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana has already earned ₹12.69 crore net in early ticket sales on its opening day. This figure represents only 6,796 early shows across India by 10:00 AM on Thursday.

The movie's gross collection currently stands at ₹14.97 crore. However, the movie is still in the early stages of release, and the numbers will be revised soon.

According to a PTI report, the film is expected to gross ₹75-100 crore across multiple languages on its opening day alone.

Ramayana advance booking As of 10 pm on November 4, Ramayana grossed ₹115.78 crore from advance bookings across India.

The pre-release sale includes ₹93.79 crore without block seats. So far, 31.70 lakh tickets have been sold across 96,165 domestic shows in 1,029 cities. Excluding blocked seats, ticket sales stood at 25.81 lakh.

Box office prediction for ₹ 100 crore Interestingly, the first part of the film generated ₹19.35 crore in advance gross bookings after the 6 am cut-off, pushing its total collection to surpass the ₹100 crore mark.

The opening day accounts for the largest share of advance bookings in the collection, with ₹45.81 crore in gross collections.

This day 1 estimate includes block seats, from 12.60 lakh tickets across 25,886 shows. Without block seats, the opening-day advance stood at ₹39.61 crore from 10.90 lakh tickets.

Ramayana has recorded strong demand for the extended opening weekend, with Saturday, November 7, contributing ₹22.06 crore. It is followed by Friday at ₹20.91 crore and Sunday at ₹14.93 crore. The film has also recorded ₹12.08 crore in advance bookings for Monday, November 9.

These figures will continue to grow with further additions as bookings continue.

Can Ranbir Kapoor's film cross ₹ 1,000 crore? The film's scale, star cast and cultural significance have led to substantial box-office expectations. Trade estimates suggest that Ramayana could collect ₹75-100 crore on its opening day across languages, while its lifetime collections have been projected at ₹1,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore, depending on audience response.