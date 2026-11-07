Ramayana Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor’s set to cross ₹200 cr in India; list of films it has beaten

Ramayana Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One has crossed the ₹150 crore mark at the Indian box office on day 3. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash recorded a strong recovery on Saturday after a dip on Friday. The two-part film, which is built on a collective budget of ₹4,000 crore, has collected an estimated ₹62.04 crore net on Day 3 as of 9 pm on November 7.
Considering the live earnings, the film's total India net collection is now at ₹174.94 crore while its gross collection stands at ₹208.01 crore. The Saturday figures are based on estimates from 21,965 domestic shows so far. While these are early estimates of the day, the final collections are yet to be reported. They will be out after night shows.
Ramayana's Day 3 earnings are led by the Hindi version, which contributed ₹48.33 crore on Day 3. It is followed by the Kannada version at ₹6.31 crore, Telugu at ₹5.19 crore and Tamil at ₹2.21 crore.
The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer had a massive opening on November 5 with ₹64.85 crore net on Thursday, November 5, across five languages and 25,200 shows. Its collections fell to ₹48.05 crore on Friday, day 2, marking a decline of 25.9%. However, it recovered by around 29% on Saturday.
Hindi continues to dominate the film's box office performance, accounting for approximately 75.1% of its earnings so far. Across three days, the film has earned ₹131.28 crore from the Hindi version alone.
With this, Ramayana has already shattered multiple records at the box office. It has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of multiple films.
Ramayana has outperformed several major Bollywood blockbusters in terms of their opening-day collections within its first three days in cinemas. The film has surpassed the Day 1 collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ( ₹28 crore), Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( ₹63 crore) and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore).
In terms of lifetime collections, Ramayana has outearned multiple films released in 2026. Ramayana is currently trailing Bhooth Bangla ( ₹182.36 crore) and ahead of Dhamaal 4 ( ₹167.88 crore). It also earned more than Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 ( ₹150.63 crore), Prabhas' The Raja Saab ( ₹146.04 crore), Welcome To The Jungle ( ₹134.11 crore) and Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 in Malayalam ( ₹110.49 crore). It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of Mandaadi, Raja Shivaji and Cocktail 2.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article is taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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