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Ramayana Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor’s set to cross ₹200 cr in India; list of films it has beaten

Ramayana Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Ramayana Part One has crossed 150 crore in India on day 3. Ahead of entering the 200 crore club, the film recorded 29% growth in terms of earnings on Saturday.

Sneha Biswas
Published7 Nov 2026, 10:06 PM IST
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Posters of Ramayana Part One (L) and Dhurandhar (R). Images only for representative purposes.
Posters of Ramayana Part One (L) and Dhurandhar (R). Images only for representative purposes.
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Ramayana Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One has crossed the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office on day 3. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash recorded a strong recovery on Saturday after a dip on Friday. The two-part film, which is built on a collective budget of 4,000 crore, has collected an estimated 62.04 crore net on Day 3 as of 9 pm on November 7.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3

Considering the live earnings, the film's total India net collection is now at 174.94 crore while its gross collection stands at 208.01 crore. The Saturday figures are based on estimates from 21,965 domestic shows so far. While these are early estimates of the day, the final collections are yet to be reported. They will be out after night shows.

Ramayana's Day 3 earnings are led by the Hindi version, which contributed 48.33 crore on Day 3. It is followed by the Kannada version at 6.31 crore, Telugu at 5.19 crore and Tamil at 2.21 crore.

Also Read | Ramayana review: Yash shines as Ravana, but Ranbir Kapoor's Ram makes it uneven

Ranbir Kapoor's film sees growth on Saturday

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer had a massive opening on November 5 with 64.85 crore net on Thursday, November 5, across five languages and 25,200 shows. Its collections fell to 48.05 crore on Friday, day 2, marking a decline of 25.9%. However, it recovered by around 29% on Saturday.

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Hindi continues to dominate the film's box office performance, accounting for approximately 75.1% of its earnings so far. Across three days, the film has earned 131.28 crore from the Hindi version alone.

Films surpassed by Ramayana at box office

With this, Ramayana has already shattered multiple records at the box office. It has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of multiple films.

Ramayana has outperformed several major Bollywood blockbusters in terms of their opening-day collections within its first three days in cinemas. The film has surpassed the Day 1 collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( 57 crore), Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ( 28 crore), Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( 63 crore) and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 ( 62 crore).

In terms of lifetime collections, Ramayana has outearned multiple films released in 2026. Ramayana is currently trailing Bhooth Bangla ( 182.36 crore) and ahead of Dhamaal 4 ( 167.88 crore). It also earned more than Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 ( 150.63 crore), Prabhas' The Raja Saab ( 146.04 crore), Welcome To The Jungle ( 134.11 crore) and Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 in Malayalam ( 110.49 crore). It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of Mandaadi, Raja Shivaji and Cocktail 2.

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Disclaimer: All data used in this article is taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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