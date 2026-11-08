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Ramayana movie box office collection day 4: What ₹4000 cr Ranbir Kapoor starrer earned? Not even ₹400 cr worldwide!

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part One, is inching towards 250 crore net in India. Worldwide, it is still far from 400 crore. Here's what it means for the film.

Sneha Biswas
Published8 Nov 2026, 10:01 PM IST
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Ramayana is backed by Namit Malhotra via Prime Focus Studios and Yash via Monster Mind Creations,
Ramayana is backed by Namit Malhotra via Prime Focus Studios and Yash via Monster Mind Creations,
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Namit Malhotra's most costly release, Ramayana Part One, will be wrapping up its first weekend at the box office on Sunday, November 8. The film collected about 39.58 crore net by 6.00 pm on Day 4, across 16,365 domestic shows. While these are live data and are subject to change, the film remains far from its break-even point. Let's decode its earnings so far.

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Ramayana movie box office collection day 4

On day 4, Ramayana's Hindi version contributed the largest share with 27.19 crore. It is followed by the Kannada dubbed version at 5.42 crore, Telugu at 4.57 crore and Tamil at 2.40 crore. The final figures of the day will be revealed after night shows.

With this, Ramayana's total India net collection has climbed to 222.28 crore now.

Footfall in theatres

In terms of occupancy, the Tamil version recorded the highest figure at 85.4%, followed by Kannada at 74% and Telugu at 60.4%. The Hindi version, despite accounting for the largest share of earnings, registered an occupancy of 29.1% due to the highest number of shows.

The difference between Tamil and Hindi occupancy is 56.3 percentage points. In simple terms, Ramayana in Hindi continues to dominate in theatres across India, raking in a total of 152.18 crore, or 68.5% of its total net earnings till now.

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At the domestic box office, Ramayana opened with 64.85 crore net on November 5. It earned 48.05 crore on Day 2. Collections improved on Saturday, hitting 45.3% growth with 69.80 crore.

With Sunday's latest estimate, the film is inching towards the 250 crore mark with 88,577 shows.

Also Read | Who is Luke Ioannou in ₹4000 cr Ramayana movie and why he is going viral?

Ramayana movie box office collection worldwide

On the worldwide front, Ramayana, which received a positive response from critics, grossed 384 crore by the end of Day 3. The day 4 worldwide collections are awaited.

Decoding success of Namit Malhotra's film

The two-part franchise helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, is built on a massive budget of 4,000 crore. Considering the investment, Ramayana Part One will need to generate 2,000 crore to recover its production cost.

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Ramayana needs another 1,616 crore to break even. However, this will be estimated through gross theatrical and other revenue streams, such as digital and television rights.

Disclaimer: All data used in this article is based on Sancilk.com. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims, nor does it endorse them.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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