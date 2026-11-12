Ramayana movie likely to breach ₹1,000 crore on Day 8 despite 25% drop on Day 7 | Box office collection worldwide

Ramayana: Part 1 completed seven days in cinemas on Wednesday, November 11. The historical drama slowed after two big days at the Indian box office. Even after the drop, Wednesday was the film’s third-biggest day in India. It also earned more on Wednesday than it did on its opening day.

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The film opened on Thursday, November 5, with ₹64.85 crore net in India. Friday’s collection dropped to ₹48.05 crore before Saturday brought in ₹69.80 crore. The Saturday figure marked a 45.3% rise over Friday. Sunday’s earnings slipped to ₹56.15 crore, making it the second-lowest day of the run for the Bollywood movie.

The film’s biggest jump came on Monday, when collections rose 91.5% from Sunday. It earned ₹107.50 crore net that day, its highest single-day figure so far. Tuesday followed with ₹94.10 crore net, a 12.5% drop from Monday. These were the only two days when India net earnings crossed ₹90 crore.

On Day 7, Ramayana collected ₹70.65 crore net in India. That was ₹23.45 crore lower than Tuesday, a drop of nearly 25% (24.9%). Wednesday’s net collection was also ₹5.80 crore higher than the opening day figure. It edged past Saturday’s collection by ₹85 lakh despite the midweek slowdown.

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Wednesday’s India gross came to ₹84.55 crore. The film played across 24,239 shows that day, compared with 24,344 on Tuesday. Average occupancy fell from 55.3% on Tuesday to 43.4% on Wednesday.

Hindi brought in ₹394 crore net across the first seven days. That accounted for 77.1% of the film’s India net earnings. Kannada was the second biggest contributor with ₹45.70 crore, followed by Telugu with ₹35.75 crore.

The Tamil version earned ₹20 crore, and the Malayalam version added ₹15.65 crore. Together, the four versions outside Hindi contributed ₹117.10 crore net.

Ramayana Box Office Collection after Day 7 Across all five languages, the Ramayana reached ₹511.10 crore in net revenue in India after seven days. Sacnilk recorded 1,66,476 shows in India over that period.

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The seven-day India gross stood at ₹611.05 crore. Overseas markets added another ₹323.50 crore in gross earnings. That took the worldwide gross to ₹934.55 crore by the end of Day 7.

India accounted for 65.4% of the worldwide gross, while overseas markets accounted for 34.6%. The film was ₹65.45 crore away from the ₹1,000 crore worldwide mark. At the present rate, the movie is likely to reach the milestone on Day 8.

Nitesh Tiwari directed the historical drama, which follows the early life and trials of Rama. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. The film runs for three hours and 15 minutes. It received a U certificate. The second part of the movie will be released in Diwali 2028.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.