Ramayana movie review, IMDb rating: What to know before watching Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer ₹4000 cr big budget film

The big-budget film of the year, Ramayana, is now in theatres worldwide. The film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama while Sai Pallavi plays Sita Mata and Yash as Ravana. The film received largely positive reviews from the audience, alongside favourable to mixed reviews from the critics.
The film also stars Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta.
Ramayana currently holds an 8.5 rating out of 10 on IMDb. In terms of popularity, the film is in the 29th spot on the website.
Built on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore, the movie opened in India across 11,621 shows on Thursday, November 5.
Going by social media reviews, netizens have praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash equally. Taking to X, a user wrote, "A new benchmark for Indian cinema. I wish I could share a glimpse, but this is a theatre experience. Watch it on the biggest screen you can find."
"What a movie, yaar! #Ramayana is a MUST WATCH grand visual spectacle on the big screen! #RamayanaMovie Highlights: • Divine grace in Brahma, Vishnu & Shiva presentations • Jatayu sequence = pure goosebumps • Yash as Ravan during the penance scene is insanely powerful," another post read.
Someone else also shared on the platform, "I am completely speechless. This is officially the best VFX movie in the entire history of Indian cinema, and the scale of the visuals is mind-blowing. But what is even more important than the technical side is the deep emotion in this film."
According to the film tracking website, Sacnilk, Ramayana is already on its way to a blockbuster opening as the pre-sale tickets have already crossed ₹100 crore for the weekend at the worldwide box office. In India, it is expected to hit the ₹50 crore mark on day 1.
Talking about the box office prediction, earlier film trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Live Mint, "The sky is the limit. It's the pre-Diwali period, so the box office business of Ramayana is not going to be as high as we are expecting. But from Sunday, Monday and Tuesday onwards, when Diwali festivities start and the holiday begins, the film will turn huge."
The run time for Ramayana: Part 1 is 195 minutes or 3 hours and 15 minutes in India. Overseas, the film is 208 minutes long.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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