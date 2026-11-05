Ramayana movie review, IMDb rating: What to know before watching Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer ₹4000 cr big budget film

The big-budget film of the year, Ramayana, is now in theatres worldwide. The film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama while Sai Pallavi plays Sita Mata and Yash as Ravana. The film received largely positive reviews from the audience, alongside favourable to mixed reviews from the critics.
The film also stars Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta.
Ramayana currently holds an 8.5 rating out of 10 on IMDb. In terms of popularity, the film is in the 29th spot on the website.
Built on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore, the movie opened in India across 11,621 shows on Thursday, November 5.
Going by social media reviews, netizens have praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash equally. Taking to X, a user wrote, "A new benchmark for Indian cinema. I wish I could share a glimpse, but this is a theatre experience. Watch it on the biggest screen you can find."
"What a movie, yaar! #Ramayana is a MUST WATCH grand visual spectacle on the big screen! #RamayanaMovie Highlights: • Divine grace in Brahma, Vishnu & Shiva presentations • Jatayu sequence = pure goosebumps • Yash as Ravan during the penance scene is insanely powerful," another post read.
Someone else also shared on the platform, "I am completely speechless. This is officially the best VFX movie in the entire history of Indian cinema, and the scale of the visuals is mind-blowing. But what is even more important than the technical side is the deep emotion in this film."
According to the film tracking website, Sacnilk, Ramayana is already on its way to a blockbuster opening as the pre-sale tickets have already crossed ₹100 crore for the weekend at the worldwide box office. In India, it is expected to hit the ₹50 crore mark on day 1.
Talking about the box office prediction, earlier film trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Live Mint, "The sky is the limit. It's the pre-Diwali period, so the box office business of Ramayana is not going to be as high as we are expecting. But from Sunday, Monday and Tuesday onwards, when Diwali festivities start and the holiday begins, the film will turn huge."
The run time for Ramayana: Part 1 is 195 minutes or 3 hours and 15 minutes in India. Overseas, the film is 208 minutes long.