Ramayana movie review: What international media says about Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer ₹4,000 cr mega budget spectacle

Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra's film, Ramayana Part One, has left audiences impressed. Although the film has received mixed reviews from domestic critics, international media and journalists have heaped praise on the magnum opus production. The reviews speak volumes about the film, as many even compared it with Hollywood hits like Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings, Disney's The Lion King and James Cameron's Avatar.

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Like Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings, Disney’s The Lion King Film critic Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian described Ramayana as "highly enjoyable".

An excerpt from his review mentioned: "With its giant canvas and some truly beautiful sunset skyscapes, this very enjoyable film has a little of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and even Disney’s The Lion King (the latter surely influenced the animal-kingdom tableaux). The bizarre flying machine piloted by Ravana (who does not have the ability to fly as such) has something engagingly Gilliamesque about it. As so often with Indian cinema, this movie reminds you of the forthright, unselfconscious storytelling energy that popular Hollywood films had in the 1950s and 60s, the era of sword-and-sandal. It’s a rather amazing adventure."

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More praises Avi Offer of NYC Movie Guru dubbed the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer as ‘a visually dazzling action adventure' adding praise for the costume and sets.

Giovanni Lago of Next Best Picture rated the film five out of 10, impressed by the portrayal of Yash as Ravana and the film music by Rahman and Zimmer.

Avatar-like film Sajin Shrijith, in his review for The Week, congratulated the makers and called the film a success. "I'm happy to report that the makers of "Ramayana: Part 1" have succeeded at this tremendous challenge, even if it's not what I would call a completely wholesome project. It gets the basics right. The essence of Valmiki's work, which this film follows closely, albeit with minor enhancements, remains intact," he wrote.

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The critics also compared it to Hollywood films, justifying its massive budget of ₹4,000 crore for the two-part film.

"It literally looks like a Hollywood-produced epic with an enormous canvas imagined and rendered with virtual production technology, as seen in “Avatar”. It inspires, to an extent, the same kind of awe that the James Cameron blockbuster did, because no matter how many Hollywood films we have seen, we have to keep in mind that this is an INDIAN film accomplishing this feat for the first time," his review added.

Ramayana Part Two will release on Diwali 2028.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.