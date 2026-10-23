Ramayana movie ticket prices spark online debate: Where are India's most expensive seats and how much it costs? Details

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 1 is the most expensive Indian movie ever, with a budget of ₹4,000 crore. Turns out even the movie tickets for Ramayana are the most expensive ones of recent times. Soon after advance booking began across domestic markets, many took to social media to express their shock over ticket prices for premium formats. It is also available across standard 2D and 3D screenings alongside IMAX and other large-format screens.

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Most expensive ticket price for Ramayana in India The demand and curiosity surrounding the film are also reflected in its ticket prices, with some premium seats costing more than ₹3,000 for a single seat. According to Bollywood Hungama, the most expensive tickets for the film are available at PVR ICON 3D IMAX in Lower Parel, Mumbai. At the premium screening, the recliner seats for afternoon and evening shows on November 5, 6 and 7 are said to be priced at ₹3,170. For Sunday, 8 November, three days after the release, the same seats are reportedly available at ₹2,770.

IMAX 3D Ticket prices for IMAX 3D screenings at Eros INOX IMAX in Churchgate and R City Mall in Ghatkopar are reported to be comparatively lower. Even for evening and late-night shows, the movie ticket prices at these cinemas remain below ₹1,000, as per the publication.

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PVR INOX Insignia Interestingly, this premium pricing is not just for IMAX screenings. Ramayana tickets are believed to be also commanding high rates at Insignia, the luxury format by PVR INOX.

At PVR INOX Insignia in Worli, Mumbai, Ramayana ticket prices start at ₹970 for screenings during the first four days of release. The highest rate for these shows reaches ₹2,370 for late-afternoon and night shows scheduled on November 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, if reports are true.

Standard 3D format Regular 3D screenings are said to be seeing elevated ticket prices. These ticket price hikes are particularly seen during the latter half of the day, which typically sees the maximum footfall. From late afternoon onwards, tickets are priced at more than ₹400, making even standard formats expensive in this case.

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So far, Ramayana has managed to sell 1.39 lakh tickets via advance booking for day 1. The film will premiere in India across 3,835 shows.

Reportedly, the makers of the film might announce paid preview shows for selected locations. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

The film is expected to cross at least ₹100 crore in India on opening day as per Komal Nahta.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.