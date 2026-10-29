Ramayana movie: What is Brahma AI, whopping $2 billion top-notch technology behind the film's English dubbing? Details

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Indian epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, premiered recently at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. The film was screened in its English-dubbed version at the event. While many praised the film's grandeur, a few also raised questions about the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the film for the dubbing.

What is Brahma AI? Ramayana Part 1 used Brahma AI, an AI-powered technology, for its English-language version.

Brahma AI is an AI-native enterprise content operating system and media platform. It is developed by the Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra's Oscar-winning Special Effects company, Prime Focus. Reportedly, Brahma AI became an AI unicorn earlier in 2026, valued at $2 billion.

Why AI has been used in Ramayana According to the makers, Brahma AI has been used to help localise the film for audiences across languages. Majorly used for voice and lip-syncing, VAANI has been used to convert the original film into English.

Instead of shooting the film separately in Hindi and English, the team filmed it in Hindi and used AI to convert the Hindi lip-sync to English.

Makers respond to AI use claims Previously, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari reacted to the criticism around the AI use in the film.

Clarifying about Brahma AI, Tiwari said during the world premiere, “It’s only been used to get the lip-sync so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by human artists. No AI is out there. It’s only been used to change the lip movement so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language."

Malhotra also talked about how Brahma AI works in the film. “We’ve brought in voice actors who’ve actually performed it. These include some of the original actors who have a good command over the language and are able to emote in different languages. That was the first step done to make sure the rendering of emotions is authentic. And it’s led by humans. There’s no AI, whatsoever,” he told ET Now.

“The next step is also led by humans. We bring in what’s called a human driver, who creates the foundation of the lip movement synced to the voice. It looks appropriate because the best voice actor may not have the right face for the actor on screen. So, we’ve got voice actors whose looks and faces match those of the actor, and then we’ve used the bespoke technology tool that we created using AI to stitch that into the actor’s face so that it feels absolutely seamless. So, when you watch it, you feel it’s the actor who’s speaking with authenticity and emotion, without being taken away by subtitles or dubs that never deliver,” he added.