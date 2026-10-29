Ramayana movie: What is Brahma AI, whopping $2 billion top-notch technology behind the film's English dubbing? Details

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Indian epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, premiered recently at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. The film was screened in its English-dubbed version at the event. While many praised the film's grandeur, a few also raised questions about the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the film for the dubbing.

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What is Brahma AI? Ramayana Part 1 used Brahma AI, an AI-powered technology, for its English-language version.

Brahma AI is an AI-native enterprise content operating system and media platform. It is developed by the Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra's Oscar-winning Special Effects company, Prime Focus. Reportedly, Brahma AI became an AI unicorn earlier in 2026, valued at $2 billion.

Why AI has been used in Ramayana According to the makers, Brahma AI has been used to help localise the film for audiences across languages. Majorly used for voice and lip-syncing, VAANI has been used to convert the original film into English.

Instead of shooting the film separately in Hindi and English, the team filmed it in Hindi and used AI to convert the Hindi lip-sync to English.

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Makers respond to AI use claims Previously, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari reacted to the criticism around the AI use in the film.

Clarifying about Brahma AI, Tiwari said during the world premiere, “It’s only been used to get the lip-sync so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by human artists. No AI is out there. It’s only been used to change the lip movement so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language."

Malhotra also talked about how Brahma AI works in the film. “We’ve brought in voice actors who’ve actually performed it. These include some of the original actors who have a good command over the language and are able to emote in different languages. That was the first step done to make sure the rendering of emotions is authentic. And it’s led by humans. There’s no AI, whatsoever,” he told ET Now.

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“The next step is also led by humans. We bring in what’s called a human driver, who creates the foundation of the lip movement synced to the voice. It looks appropriate because the best voice actor may not have the right face for the actor on screen. So, we’ve got voice actors whose looks and faces match those of the actor, and then we’ve used the bespoke technology tool that we created using AI to stitch that into the actor’s face so that it feels absolutely seamless. So, when you watch it, you feel it’s the actor who’s speaking with authenticity and emotion, without being taken away by subtitles or dubs that never deliver,” he added.

Ramayana: Part 1 will release on November 5.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.