Ramayana nears magic figures on Diwali; 23.54 lakh tickets sold on Day 4 despite 19.6% drop | Box Office Collection

Ramayana Part 1 continued its impressive box-office run on Sunday, November 8. The film collected ₹56.15 crore net across India on its fourth day. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached ₹499.20 crore. The figures come from box office tracking website Sacnilk.
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash among others. The music of the film was composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The film has crossed the ₹200 crore net milestone domestically. Its four-day India net collection stands at ₹238.85 crore. Meanwhile, the total India gross collection has reached ₹285.20 crore.
On Diwali, Ramayana witnessed a 19.6% decline in collections compared to Saturday. The film earned ₹69.80 crore net on Day 3. However, Sunday's ₹56.15 crore collection remained substantial.
The film opened with ₹64.85 crore on Thursday, November 5. Collections dropped to ₹48.05 crore on Friday. Saturday brought a strong recovery with ₹69.80 crore.
The three-day weekend ending Sunday contributed ₹174 crore to its domestic earnings.
The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Sunday. It collected ₹36.75 crore from 17,755 shows. Kannada followed with ₹7.25 crore from 910 shows. Telugu contributed ₹6.25 crore through 1,621 shows. Tamil earned ₹3.15 crore while Malayalam collected ₹2.75 crore.
However, occupancy figures presented a different picture.
Malayalam recorded the highest occupancy at 92%. Tamil followed closely with 87.5% occupancy. Kannada registered 76.7% while Telugu recorded 61.9%. Hindi occupancy remained considerably lower at 29.5%.
International markets continued contributing significantly to Ramayana's overall performance. The film earned around ₹45 crore overseas on Sunday. Its total overseas gross collection consequently reached ₹214 crore.
Combined worldwide earnings now stand at ₹499.20 crore. This leaves Ramayana just ₹80 lakh short of the magic figure of ₹500 crore worldwide.
Sacnilk estimates around 23.54 lakh tickets were sold on Sunday, Diwali 2026. Total ticket sales have reached about 93.42 lakh. The film was screened across 21,770 shows on Day 4. The overall occupancy stood at 38%.
Bengaluru recorded particularly strong Hindi 3D occupancy at 86.5%. Chennai followed with 89.8%. Meanwhile, Mumbai registered 34.8% occupancy for Hindi 3D shows.
Despite Sunday's decline, Ramayana has maintained substantial earnings across five languages.
Its next major test starts with Monday's box office performance. Weekday collections will provide a clearer picture of its theatrical momentum.