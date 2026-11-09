Subscribe

Ramayana nears magic figures on Diwali; 23.54 lakh tickets sold on Day 4 despite 19.6% drop | Box Office Collection

Ramayana Part 1 sold an estimated 23.54 lakh tickets on Diwali 2026. Despite a drop, the movie neared a magic figure in box office collections. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published9 Nov 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Ramayana nears magic figures on Diwali; 23.54 lakh tickets sold on Day 4 despite 19.6% drop | Box Office Collection
Ramayana nears magic figures on Diwali; 23.54 lakh tickets sold on Day 4 despite 19.6% drop | Box Office Collection(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

Ramayana Part 1 continued its impressive box-office run on Sunday, November 8. The film collected 56.15 crore net across India on its fourth day. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached 499.20 crore. The figures come from box office tracking website Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash among others. The music of the film was composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The film has crossed the 200 crore net milestone domestically. Its four-day India net collection stands at 238.85 crore. Meanwhile, the total India gross collection has reached 285.20 crore.

Also Read | Ramayana, Avengers: Doomsday and the growing franchise obsession in cinema

On Diwali, Ramayana witnessed a 19.6% decline in collections compared to Saturday. The film earned 69.80 crore net on Day 3. However, Sunday's 56.15 crore collection remained substantial.

The film opened with 64.85 crore on Thursday, November 5. Collections dropped to 48.05 crore on Friday. Saturday brought a strong recovery with 69.80 crore.

The three-day weekend ending Sunday contributed 174 crore to its domestic earnings.

Advertisement

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Sunday. It collected 36.75 crore from 17,755 shows. Kannada followed with 7.25 crore from 910 shows. Telugu contributed 6.25 crore through 1,621 shows. Tamil earned 3.15 crore while Malayalam collected 2.75 crore.

Also Read | Ramayana movie box office day 4: What did ₹4000 cr Ranbir starrer earn?

However, occupancy figures presented a different picture.

Malayalam recorded the highest occupancy at 92%. Tamil followed closely with 87.5% occupancy. Kannada registered 76.7% while Telugu recorded 61.9%. Hindi occupancy remained considerably lower at 29.5%.

Ramayana Worldwide Collection

International markets continued contributing significantly to Ramayana's overall performance. The film earned around 45 crore overseas on Sunday. Its total overseas gross collection consequently reached 214 crore.

Combined worldwide earnings now stand at 499.20 crore. This leaves Ramayana just 80 lakh short of the magic figure of 500 crore worldwide.

Advertisement
Also Read | Who is Luke Ioannou in ₹4000 cr Ramayana movie and why he is going viral?

Sacnilk estimates around 23.54 lakh tickets were sold on Sunday, Diwali 2026. Total ticket sales have reached about 93.42 lakh. The film was screened across 21,770 shows on Day 4. The overall occupancy stood at 38%.

Bengaluru recorded particularly strong Hindi 3D occupancy at 86.5%. Chennai followed with 89.8%. Meanwhile, Mumbai registered 34.8% occupancy for Hindi 3D shows.

Despite Sunday's decline, Ramayana has maintained substantial earnings across five languages.

Its next major test starts with Monday's box office performance. Weekday collections will provide a clearer picture of its theatrical momentum.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentRamayana nears magic figures on Diwali; 23.54 lakh tickets sold on Day 4 despite 19.6% drop | Box Office Collection
Advertisement
Read Next Story