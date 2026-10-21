Ramayana OTT release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film to stream on JioHotstar on pay-per-view model

Ahead of the release, Ramayana Part 1, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, has locked its digital partners. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, will be streaming online on JioHotstar. On Wednesday, the film team confirmed JioHotstar and film producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios collaboration for Ramayana.

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Where to watch Ramayana on OTT? After Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ramayana Part 1 will also be available on JioHotstar. Unlike Ranveer Singh's film, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer won't be free on the streaming platform. Ramayana will be available for viewers on a pay-per-view offering on the platform.

Nita Ambani Talking about it, Nita Ambani, Chairperson of JioStar said in a press note, "Ramayana is one of India’s greatest civilisational treasures - a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries. As India enters a new era of storytelling, we have an extraordinary opportunity to carry our cultural legacy forward. At JioHotstar, our vision is to use technology to bring the finest stories within reach of every Indian. It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of Ramayana to families across the country, and introduce a new generation to its eternal values of duty, love, courage, and goodness."

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Namit Malhotra Namit Malhotra, producer and CEO of DNEG, added in a statement: “I believe Ramayana should be experienced on the biggest screen possible, in IMAX 3D. But our country’s cinema infrastructure cannot reach everyone who holds this epic close. Ramayana belongs to every Indian, and our ambition must reflect that. JioHotstar has time and again shown how technology can bring a nation together through its sports and entertainment offering. That made them a natural partner to take Ramayana into people’s hands and living rooms, after its theatrical run.”

When will Ramayana Part 1 release on OTT? Ramayana Part 1 will release worldwide in theatres on 5 November 2026 in multiple formats, including IMAX 3D.

While an exact OTT release or pay-per-view launch date has not been announced by the film team or JioHotstar, it should be streaming online around January 2027. As per industry trends, big-ticket films usually land on OTT after a window of 8 to 10 weeks post-theatrical journey.

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About Ramayana: Cast, makers and more Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

It is backed by Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The two-part live-action is adapted by Shridhar Raghavan from Valmiki’s epic.

The film music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Releasing in theatres on Diwali 2026, Ramayana will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.