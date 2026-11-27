Ramayana Part 1 is just ₹7.90 crore away from ₹1,000 crore net in India. The film earned ₹9.65 crore net on Thursday, its 22nd day in cinemas. That lifted its domestic net total to ₹992.10 crore, according to Sacnilk. Worldwide, the film grossed ₹1,777 crore and moved within ₹11.06 crore of Baahubali 2.
Thursday’s collection rose 1.6% from Wednesday’s revised figure of ₹9.50 crore. Sacnilk previously put the Day 21 collection at ₹9.60 crore. The film stayed below ₹10 crore for a second straight day. Another day at Thursday’s pace would take it past ₹1,000 crore net in India.
Ramayana played across 15,418 shows on Thursday, down from 15,700 on Wednesday. Average seat occupancy edged up from 12.7% to 12.8%. Hindi brought in ₹6.75 crore, about 70% of Thursday’s India net collection. The Hindi version played across 13,287 shows and filled 10.9% of seats. Hindi alone has contributed ₹752.65 crore across the full run.
Malayalam earned ₹1 crore and had the highest occupancy among the five versions, at 28%. Kannada followed with 27% occupancy and ₹85 lakh in collections.
Tamil brought in ₹75 lakh, while Telugu added ₹30 lakh. The film earned ₹128.35 crore net in India over the seven days ending November 26. Across all languages, the Ranbir Kapoor movie has grossed ₹1,185 crore in India.
Ramayana Part 1 earned ₹10 crore overseas on Thursday, taking its overseas gross to ₹592 crore. International markets now account for about one-third of its worldwide gross.
Its global total rose by ₹21.40 crore from the figure reported after Day 21. That narrowed its gap with Baahubali 2 from ₹32.46 crore to ₹11.06 crore.
Ramayana remains 4th among Indian films by worldwide gross. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ranks 3rd with ₹1,788.06 crore. It also leads Ramayana Part 1 by ₹38.32 crore in India net collections. That gap would still be ₹30.42 crore at the ₹1,000 crore India net milestone.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge remains 2nd worldwide at ₹1,813.39 crore. Ramayana is ₹36.39 crore behind it globally, down from ₹57.79 crore after Day 21. The gap between Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 remains ₹25.33 crore worldwide. The domestic gap between the two 2026 releases now stands at ₹157.20 crore. Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹1,149.30 crore net in India.
Aamir Khan’s Dangal still leads the global ranking with ₹2,070.30 crore. That puts it ₹293.30 crore ahead of Ramayana. Its India net total was ₹387.38 crore.
Ramayana has earned ₹604.72 crore more than Dangal on that measure. India net earnings and worldwide gross tell different stories about where each film stands.
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