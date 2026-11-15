Ramayana Part 1 made on a budget of ₹800 crore? What Ram Gopal Varma claimed about Namit Malhotra film

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared his take on the box office performance of Namit Malhotra-backed Ramayana Part One. While praising the film, Varma made big claims about the budget of the film. While the makers previously shared that the two-part film has been built on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore, RGV claimed that the just released took ₹800 crore to complete.

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Taking to X, Ram Gopal Varma predicted that Malhotra can recover his total investment into the two films from the box office performance of the first part.

Ram Gopal Varma on mother's reaction to Ramayana Ram Gopal Varma revealed that his mother has sponsored Ramayana tickets for the house help and watchmen in her residence.

"Even for the best of my films she didn't do this, but my mother has been buying tickets for @malhotra_namit's #Ramayana for the servants, watchmen, etc in the building complex she lives. And despite this kind of euphoria leading it to break all box office records and fast emerging as the BIGGEST HIT EVER in INDIAN CINEMATIC HISTORY, still a lot of noise is being made by many jealous people that the collections are still not enough because it's 2000 cr a piece, making it 4000 for 2," RGV said.

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What is the real budget of Ramayana? Varma continued and seemingly expressed his doubts about the widely reported budget of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. He said that the real cost of Ramayana Part One is lower than what is being estimated.

"I got to know that the actual cost of part 1 is a little less than 800 and that includes mutually beneficial deals, global tax benefits, subsidy elements etc etc which all will eventually bring the cost to lesser than that. And not only me, but any reasonably experienced filmmaker, by seeing the film, can see the cost can't be more than that."

"Also, many are stupid to assume that both parts will cost the same. That's like thinking the cost before the interval and post-interval will be the same in a film. I know of films where 50% of the cost was just the climax."

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Predictions for Ramayana Part Two RGV also talked about how Ramayana can pave the way for gaming and other projects, creating long-term value for Namit Malhotra and his future outings.

Varma further predicted that Ramayana Part One can recover a substantial amount of the total budget ahead of the second chapter.

"In other words, Namit Malhotra can build his own Pushpak vimaan and start dumping money into innumerable extraordinary ventures which all the biggest production companies from north to south couldn't do till now, and then he can surpass even the biggest of the biggest Hollywood biggies," he added.

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He lauded producer Namit Malhotra as one of the biggest filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema and said that Ramayana Part Two can perform significantly better than the 2026 release.

Ramayana Part Two has been pushed to 2028.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.