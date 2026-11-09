Ramayana Part 1 must earn 2.5x of India’s highest-grossing film to break even: The 'impossible' task, explained

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 faces an extraordinary challenge at the worldwide box office. The film reportedly needs around ₹5,000 crore to break even. That translates to roughly $500 million, placing its target among Hollywood's biggest commercial achievements.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film reportedly carries a massive ₹2,000-crore budget. Recovering that investment through theatrical collections alone could prove extremely difficult.

Why Ramayana needs ₹ 5,000 crore A movie typically needs 2.5 times its budget to break even. Ramayana Part 1, with its ₹2,000 crore budget, would need a ₹5,000 crore worldwide target if we follow the same rule.

However, this calculation remains an estimate rather than an officially confirmed break-even figure. Actual profitability depends on distribution agreements, marketing expenses and other revenue sources.

Digital, satellite and additional rights could also help recover production costs. Nevertheless, the estimated theatrical target remains extraordinary for an Indian production.

India's highest-grossing film Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 faces an unprecedented challenge at the worldwide box office. With a reported ₹2,000-crore budget, the film needs around ₹5,000 crore to break even. That is nearly 2.5 times the collection of India's highest-grossing film ever. No Indian film has come close to this extraordinary target.

Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) remains India's highest-grossing film worldwide. Its lifetime collection stands around ₹2,000 crore. Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) occupies second position with ₹1,852 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) follows with about ₹1,810 crore. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) earned around ₹1,800 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar (2025) collected around ₹1,400 crore.

Other major successes include RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD. None crossed ₹2,100 crore globally. In fact, they earned between ₹1,000 crore and ₹1,300 crore.

Ramayana must outperform every Indian blockbuster by an enormous margin. Even matching Dangal would leave it nearly ₹3,000 crore short of its estimated target.

Can Ramayana achieve the ‘impossible’? The film arrived during Diwali with enormous expectations. Its reported budget makes financial recovery a formidable challenge. Ultimately, sustained collections across India and overseas will determine its commercial success.

The ₹5,000-crore estimate remains an ambitious benchmark, not a guaranteed requirement. So far, in four days, Ramayana Part 1 has collected nearly ₹500 crore at the box office.

Yes, the film has a long way to go. But it has started on an extremely positive note. Overall, the Ranbir Kapoor movie has received positive reviews. Even on Diwali, when people prefer to stay at home, it made impressive business.

On Diwali, it collected ₹56.15 crore net across India. Its worldwide gross collection reached just short of ₹500 crore, at ₹499.20 crore, according to Sacnilk.