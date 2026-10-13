Ramayana Part 1 to release on November 5: When will advance bookings open for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film

One of this year's biggest releases, Ramayana Part 1, has finally unveiled its worldwide release date after much speculation. Arriving on Diwali 2026, the Nitesh Tiwari Magnum opus will hit theatre screens on November 5, 2026, across all premium formats. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Ravana respectively.
While fans have to wait for weeks to catch the highly anticipated film, they would be able to book their seats in advance this time. On Sunday, the makers announced the release date with a fresh poster, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash. Earlier reports claimed that the makers would hold paid preview shows on November 4 ahead of the theatrical release. While the makers are yet to confirm or deny the speculations, the film team announced that advance booking for Ramayana would open on Dussehra, ie October 20, 2026.
Sharing the update as Sharad Navratri began, the official post on Tuesday read: “When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana. Advance bookings open in 8 days.”
Advance bookings for films typically may open 2 to 3 days ahead of the theatrical release date. For big-ticket films, makers often open advance bookings 1 to 2 weeks in advance.
This year's biggest blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2, opened on March 7, 2026, keeping a gap of 11 to 12 days between the release date. While the film was released on March 19, the paid previews were held on March 18.
In the case of Ramayana, the makers are yet to clarify if there would be paid preview shows.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana alongside Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The film is produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
Releasing as a two-part epic, the project is set to bring the revered Indian epic to the big screen across multiple languages. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
While Part 1 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, Part 2 is scheduled to release on Diwali 2027.
Ramayana will also be available in standard format alongside IMAX, with Sony Pictures handling global distribution except in India. Dharma Productions is handling the distribution of the film in the domestic Hindi markets.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.