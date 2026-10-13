Ramayana Part 1 to release on November 5: When will advance bookings open for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film

One of this year's biggest releases, Ramayana Part 1, has finally unveiled its worldwide release date after much speculation. Arriving on Diwali 2026, the Nitesh Tiwari Magnum opus will hit theatre screens on November 5, 2026, across all premium formats. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Ravana respectively.
While fans have to wait for weeks to catch the highly anticipated film, they would be able to book their seats in advance this time. On Sunday, the makers announced the release date with a fresh poster, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash. Earlier reports claimed that the makers would hold paid preview shows on November 4 ahead of the theatrical release. While the makers are yet to confirm or deny the speculations, the film team announced that advance booking for Ramayana would open on Dussehra, ie October 20, 2026.
Sharing the update as Sharad Navratri began, the official post on Tuesday read: “When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana. Advance bookings open in 8 days.”
Advance bookings for films typically may open 2 to 3 days ahead of the theatrical release date. For big-ticket films, makers often open advance bookings 1 to 2 weeks in advance.
This year's biggest blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2, opened on March 7, 2026, keeping a gap of 11 to 12 days between the release date. While the film was released on March 19, the paid previews were held on March 18.
In the case of Ramayana, the makers are yet to clarify if there would be paid preview shows.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana alongside Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The film is produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
Releasing as a two-part epic, the project is set to bring the revered Indian epic to the big screen across multiple languages. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
While Part 1 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, Part 2 is scheduled to release on Diwali 2027.
Ramayana will also be available in standard format alongside IMAX, with Sony Pictures handling global distribution except in India. Dharma Productions is handling the distribution of the film in the domestic Hindi markets.