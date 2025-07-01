‘Ramayana: Part One’ wraps shoot; first look of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer to be unveiled on THIS date

The filming of ‘Ramayana: Part One’, one of India’s most ambitious cinematic projects, has officially come to an end.

The upcoming mythological epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The first official look at the film will be unveiled on July 3 in Mumbai at a grand IMAX event, described by the makers as a "landmark cinematic event".

‘Ramayana: Part One’ Wraps Up Filming A video circulating on social media shows an emotional moment on set, where Ranbir Kapoor warmly hugs Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film.

The two, joined by cast and crew, also cut a cake to celebrate the wrap. Ranbir and Tiwari gave heartfelt speeches to mark the milestone, although the audio of the clip was unclear.

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly left for a vacation with wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor shortly after filming concluded, and is expected to miss Thursday’s unveiling event in Mumbai.

‘Ramayana’ will be released in two parts, with Part One slated to hit cinemas during Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027. The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra under the banner of Prime Focus Studios, known for their work on several high-end VFX-driven projects.

More about Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ The star-studded cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, and Arun Govil, who famously played Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s 1980s TV series, now appearing as Dashratha.

Earlier, Ranbir had spoken about how meaningful it was to portray Lord Rama, calling it a "dream" role. “It teaches what Indian culture is about — family and husband-wife dynamics,” he said. “And to tell this story to a new generation with the kind of technology we have, it’s a very exciting and gratifying opportunity for me as an actor.”

The makers are expected to use cutting-edge visual effects and large-scale production design to recreate the epic, aiming to create a film of international standards while staying rooted in Indian tradition.