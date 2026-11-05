Ramayana post credit scene: Sunny Deol looks fierce as Lord Hanuman, to debut in Part 2

November 5 is here, and it means only one thing — it's Ramayana day. The Nitesh Tiwari film marked its debut worldwide on Thursday with first day first shows starting as early as 7 am in selected locations across India. While Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey as Lord Rama, Mata Sita, Ravana and Lakshmana brought the audience to the theatres, it was actor Sunny Deol who stole the show without actually starring in the film.

Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman in post credits Sunny Deol plays the role of Lord Hanuman. His first look was revealed briefly in the post-credit scenes of Ramayana Part 1.

While Deol's face wasn't revealed upfront, he as Hanuman was seen marking his debut with the Hanuman Chalisa in the background. It showed Hanuman's immense strength as he jumped in the air and hailed Jai Shree Ram.

Sunny Deol will be a part of Ramayana Part 2.

When can you watch Hanuman in Part 2? Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part film. While the first instalment, covering till the abduction of Sita by Ravana, was released on Diwali 2026, the next part was scheduled for next year.

However, the release date of the next part has been pushed, as per the makers.

Why Ramayana 2 has been pushed Revealing why Ramayana Part 2 has been rescheduled to Diwali 2028, Namit Malhotra told E! News, "So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see Part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves."