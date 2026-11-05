Ramayana post credit scene: Sunny Deol looks fierce as Lord Hanuman, to debut in Part 2

November 5 is here, and it means only one thing — it's Ramayana day. The Nitesh Tiwari film marked its debut worldwide on Thursday with first day first shows starting as early as 7 am in selected locations across India. While Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey as Lord Rama, Mata Sita, Ravana and Lakshmana brought the audience to the theatres, it was actor Sunny Deol who stole the show without actually starring in the film.

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Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman in post credits Sunny Deol plays the role of Lord Hanuman. His first look was revealed briefly in the post-credit scenes of Ramayana Part 1.

While Deol's face wasn't revealed upfront, he as Hanuman was seen marking his debut with the Hanuman Chalisa in the background. It showed Hanuman's immense strength as he jumped in the air and hailed Jai Shree Ram.

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Sunny Deol will be a part of Ramayana Part 2.

When can you watch Hanuman in Part 2? Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part film. While the first instalment, covering till the abduction of Sita by Ravana, was released on Diwali 2026, the next part was scheduled for next year.

However, the release date of the next part has been pushed, as per the makers.

Why Ramayana 2 has been pushed Revealing why Ramayana Part 2 has been rescheduled to Diwali 2028, Namit Malhotra told E! News, "So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see Part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves."

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Ramayana also stars Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.