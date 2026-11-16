Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie creates new record, beats RRR, Dhurandhar on Day 11 | Box office collection worldwide

Ramayana Part 1 ended its second weekend with a worldwide gross of ₹1,384.50 crore. The film earned ₹75 crore net in India on Sunday, November 15, its Day 11. That took it to 5th place on the all-time list of highest-grossing Indian films. It moved ahead of Dhurandhar, which grossed ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide
The second Sunday brought in ₹18.85 crore more than the first Sunday. Collections rose 33.6% from ₹56.15 crore a week earlier. Sunday’s business was also 2.9% higher than Saturday’s ₹72.90 crore. Friday had brought in ₹48.10 crore. Together, the three days added ₹196 crore net in India.
India’s total reached ₹760.60 crore net and ₹909 crore gross after 11 days. Overseas markets added an estimated ₹40 crore on Sunday. That took overseas collections to ₹475.50 crore, roughly a third of the worldwide gross. Sacnilk says its overseas estimates can change.
The Hindi version earned ₹55 crore net on Sunday from 18,536 shows. It accounted for nearly 75% of the day’s domestic net collection. Kannada led the other versions with ₹5.75 crore. Malayalam earned ₹5 crore, followed by Tamil with ₹4.75 crore and Telugu with ₹4.50 crore.
The Malayalam version had the highest occupancy on Sunday, at 88% across 1,146 shows. Kannada recorded 66.1% occupancy across 919 shows.
Tamil recorded 63.5%, while Hindi and Telugu came in at 43.9% and 42%, respectively. Across all five languages, Sunday’s occupancy stood at 47.9% across 23,573 shows.
The ₹1,000 crore club had 11 films. The ranking combines India’s gross and overseas earnings. Ramayana’s worldwide tally was ₹77.15 crore ahead of 6th-placed Dhurandhar. RRR ranked 7th with ₹1,230 crore, and KGF Chapter 2 ranked 8th with ₹1,215 crore.
Jawan was 9th at ₹1,160 crore, and Pathaan was 10th at ₹1,055 crore. Kalki 2898 AD rounded out the list with ₹1,042.25 crore. Among 2026 releases on the list, only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ranked above Ramayana. The sequel stood 2nd overall with ₹1,813.39 crore worldwide.
Aamir Khan’s Dangal stayed at the top with ₹2,070.30 crore. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion took 3rd place with ₹1,788.06 crore. 4th-placed Pushpa 2 grossed ₹1,742.10 crore worldwide. It was ₹357.60 crore ahead of Ramayana.
The club’s rankings show how much overseas business can change a film’s position. The original Dhurandhar earned ₹840.20 crore net in India, ahead of Ramayana’s ₹760.60 crore. Dangal topped the worldwide chart with ₹387.38 crore net in India. By comparison, Pushpa 2 earned ₹1,234.10 crore in net box office in India.
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