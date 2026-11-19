Ramayana: Part 1 crossed ₹1,000 crore in India gross collections on its 14th day in cinemas. The film reached ₹1,009.05 crore gross in India on Wednesday, November 18, according to Sacnilk. Its net total in India stood at ₹844.40 crore. Worldwide, the film grossed ₹1,519.05 crore.
The film earned ₹23.20 crore net in India on Day 14. That was an 18.9% fall from Tuesday’s ₹28.60 crore. Wednesday marked the film’s lowest daily India net collection in its first 14 days.
The film ran across 22,289 shows that day, with an average occupancy of 18.8%. Wednesday’s India gross collection was ₹27.65 crore, down from ₹34.15 crore a day earlier.
Hindi led Wednesday’s collections with ₹16.50 crore net from 17,661 shows. Malayalam came next with ₹2.15 crore from 1,051 shows. It also had the highest occupancy among the five versions at 41.1%. Kannada earned ₹1.65 crore, followed by Tamil at ₹1.60 crore. Telugu brought in ₹1.30 crore.
Overseas, Ramayana added ₹8 crore on Wednesday, taking its total earnings outside India to ₹510 crore. Overseas markets accounted for roughly 33% of the film’s worldwide gross after 14 days.
India net collections reached ₹564.60 crore over the first 8 days. Its strongest day in India was November 9, when it earned ₹107.50 crore in net revenue. The next six days added ₹279.80 crore.
The second weekend brought in ₹72.90 crore on Saturday and ₹75 crore on Sunday. Collections fell to ₹32 crore on Monday and slipped further on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ramayana: Part 1 is ranked 5th among all Indian films by worldwide gross, as of November 18. The club includes 11 Indian films that have grossed at least ₹1,000 crore worldwide. Its rankings include gross collections from both India and overseas markets.
Dangal leads the list with ₹2,070.30 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is 2nd with ₹1,813.39 crore. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion takes 3rd place with ₹1,788.06 crore. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 ranks 4th with ₹1,742.10 crore. Ranbir Kapoor’s movie is ₹223.05 crore behind Pushpa’s worldwide total.
The first Dhurandhar film ranks 6th with ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide. Ramayana is ₹211.70 crore ahead of it. RRR ranks 7th with ₹1,230 crore, and KGF Chapter 2 is 8th with ₹1,215 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan takes 9th place with ₹1,160 crore worldwide. Pathaan ranks 10th with ₹1,055 crore. Kalki 2898 AD rounds out the list with ₹1,042.25 crore.
Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 are the two 2026 releases on the list. Dangal, released in 2016, is the oldest film in the club. It remains the only film on the list above ₹2,000 crore worldwide.