Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's film declared tax free in West Bengal as advance booking opens in India

Chief Minister of West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari announced that the upcoming film, Ramayana Part 1, will be tax-free in the state. The development comes days ahead of its release worldwide. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallvi and Yash, the film's advance booking opened in India on October 20.

Ramayana declared tax-free in Kolkata Ahead of Vijayadashami 2026, CM Suvendu Adhikari announced the news as the Ramayana cast joined him in Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Announcing the tax exemption, Adhikari said that Ramayana would be tax-free in the state, citing examples of The Kashmir Files, The Bengal Files and The Kerala Story among others. He also talked about the possibility of more films on Indian mythology.

“‘The Ramayana’ film has been made tax-free. ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Bengal Files’, all of these will be or have been made tax-free, and the same will apply to ‘Ramayana’. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata,” the West bengal CM said, as quoted by ANI.

Ramayana team in Kolkata The event was rganised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad which was held at Central Park in Salt Lake. The events were held around the theme ‘Ram Er Ayodhya – Ram Ki Ayodhya’. From the film team, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ravie Dubey who essayed the role of Lakshmana attended the event.

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to CM Adhikari's move Ranbir Kapoor, who played Lord Ram in the film, thanked the CM and said, “It is a matter of great happiness and good fortune for us to come to this sacred land of Kolkata and celebrate Dussehra with all of you."

“Dussehra reminds us of a very beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil may be, ultimately, truth and goodness triumph,” he added.

On the occasion, Ranbir also urged people to spread love and happiness.“So, spread love, spread happiness, and try to always remain on the path of truth. On behalf of the ‘Ramayana’ team, I would like to wish all of you a happy Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram,” he shared.

Yash on his Kolkata connection Yash, who portrayed Ravana, opened up about his memories with Kolkata. He recalled his journey to Kolkata in 2004-2005. “Today, I have come here as a film actor. I am feeling very happy,” he said.

“The last time I came here by train was, I think, in 2004 or 2005. My journey in theatre began here for the first time,” Yash said, adding, “From breakfast until the evening, I ate so many sweets. I still remember it to this day — those rasgullas, gulab jamuns and so many other sweets,” he said.