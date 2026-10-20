Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's film declared tax free in West Bengal as advance booking opens in India

Chief Minister of West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari announced that the upcoming film, Ramayana Part 1, will be tax-free in the state. The development comes days ahead of its release worldwide. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallvi and Yash, the film's advance booking opened in India on October 20.

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Ramayana declared tax-free in Kolkata Ahead of Vijayadashami 2026, CM Suvendu Adhikari announced the news as the Ramayana cast joined him in Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Announcing the tax exemption, Adhikari said that Ramayana would be tax-free in the state, citing examples of The Kashmir Files, The Bengal Files and The Kerala Story among others. He also talked about the possibility of more films on Indian mythology.

“‘The Ramayana’ film has been made tax-free. ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Bengal Files’, all of these will be or have been made tax-free, and the same will apply to ‘Ramayana’. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata,” the West bengal CM said, as quoted by ANI.

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Ramayana team in Kolkata The event was rganised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad which was held at Central Park in Salt Lake. The events were held around the theme ‘Ram Er Ayodhya – Ram Ki Ayodhya’. From the film team, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ravie Dubey who essayed the role of Lakshmana attended the event.

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to CM Adhikari's move Ranbir Kapoor, who played Lord Ram in the film, thanked the CM and said, “It is a matter of great happiness and good fortune for us to come to this sacred land of Kolkata and celebrate Dussehra with all of you."

“Dussehra reminds us of a very beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil may be, ultimately, truth and goodness triumph,” he added.

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On the occasion, Ranbir also urged people to spread love and happiness.“So, spread love, spread happiness, and try to always remain on the path of truth. On behalf of the ‘Ramayana’ team, I would like to wish all of you a happy Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram,” he shared.

Yash on his Kolkata connection Yash, who portrayed Ravana, opened up about his memories with Kolkata. He recalled his journey to Kolkata in 2004-2005. “Today, I have come here as a film actor. I am feeling very happy,” he said.

“The last time I came here by train was, I think, in 2004 or 2005. My journey in theatre began here for the first time,” Yash said, adding, “From breakfast until the evening, I ate so many sweets. I still remember it to this day — those rasgullas, gulab jamuns and so many other sweets,” he said.

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“The significance of Dussehra is the victory of good over evil. Good always triumphs. Let’s go, let’s walk towards it," he concluded.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.