Ramayana sees 45.3% jump in box office collection on Day 3: Worldwide earnings for Ranbir Kapoor’s movie crosses…

Ramayana: Part One picked up at the box office on Saturday after a Friday dip. Nitesh Tiwari's film beat its opening day collections in India and overseas. The rise came just before Diwali, when festival preparations can affect cinema attendance in India.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana opened on Thursday, November 5, with ₹64.85 crore net in India. Net collections fell to ₹48.05 crore on Friday, down 25.9%. Friday's gross collection in India was ₹57.30 crore.
Cinemas ran 25,200 shows on opening day and 23,316 on Friday. The share of seats filled dropped from 36% on Thursday to 28.9% on Friday.
The film bounced back on Saturday, November 7, collecting ₹69.80 crore net in India. That was a 45.3% jump from Friday. Cinemas ran 23,696 shows on Saturday, fewer than on opening day.
Still, cinemas filled 41.3% of seats, the highest share since release. Saturday's India gross reached ₹83.45 crore, up from ₹77.50 crore on Thursday.
Hindi led Saturday's earnings with ₹53 crore net from 19,927 shows. The Kannada version collected ₹6.30 crore from 907 shows. Telugu earned ₹6 crore from 1,586 shows. Tamil brought in ₹2.50 crore while Malayalam collected ₹2 crore.
Malayalam shows filled 83% of seats, the highest share among all language versions. Tamil followed with 78.5%. Kannada shows filled 66.5% of seats while Telugu shows filled 58%. Hindi shows 36.3% of seats filled.
The Hindi 3D version filled 46.1% of seats across the 13 regions Sacnilk tracked. Afternoon shows were the fullest at 52.31%, up from 31.85% in the morning. Bengaluru and Chennai led the tracked regions, with 86% of seats filled in each.
Bengaluru's evening shows filled 95% of seats. Mumbai recorded 45.5% occupancy across 947 Hindi 3D shows.
After three days, Ramayana's India net collection stood at ₹182.70 crore. Its India gross reached ₹218.25 crore over the same period. Cinemas in India ran 72,212 shows over those three days.
Overseas cinemas added ₹60 crore on Saturday, taking the film's overseas gross to ₹157.25 crore. North America was its biggest overseas market, helped by strong bookings and a wide release. The United Kingdom, Australia and parts of Europe also contributed.
After Saturday's gains, the three-day worldwide gross reached ₹375.50 crore. Overseas cinemas benefited from regular weekend crowds as audiences in India prepared for Diwali.
Sunday brings a fresh test for the film in India. Diwali celebrations could affect evening and night shows. The Monday holiday could bring more families to cinemas after the festival. The coming days will show whether audiences keep turning up after the advance booking rush.
This is the first part of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The two movies are reportedly made with ₹4,000 crore. The sequel is set for release in Diwali 2027.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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