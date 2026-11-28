Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has achieved another major milestone at the domestic box office. The film crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in India on its 23rd day. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected ₹8.45 crore on Friday, November 27. However, it recorded its lowest single-day collection since its theatrical release.

Ramayana witnessed a 12.4% decline from Thursday's ₹9.65 crore collection. Its total domestic net collection now stands at ₹1,000.55 crore, according to Sacnilk. Meanwhile, its gross earnings in India have reached ₹1,195.10 crore.

Interestingly, Ramayana witnessed a massive reduction in its daily shows on Friday. The number dropped from 15,418 on Thursday to just 6,584 on Friday. This represents a decline of around 57%.

However, overall occupancy improved considerably despite fewer screenings nationwide. Ramayana recorded 22.1% occupancy on Friday, up from Thursday's 12.8%. Nearly 3.95 lakh tickets were sold on its 23rd day.

The Hindi version continued to dominate the domestic box office. It earned ₹5 crore on Friday across 4,976 shows.

The Kannada version emerged as the second-biggest contributor with ₹1.25 crore. Tamil screenings generated ₹1.05 crore while the Malayalam version earned ₹1 crore. The Telugu version contributed just ₹15 lakh.

Kannada recorded the highest occupancy among all language versions at 43.7%. Malayalam followed with 38.1% while Tamil registered 27.2%. Hindi recorded 18.3% occupancy despite having the most screenings.

The Hindi version has contributed ₹757.65 crore to the film's domestic earnings so far. It accounts for nearly 76% of Ramayana's total net collection in India.

Ramayana collected another ₹5 crore from international markets on Friday. Its total overseas earnings have now reached ₹595 crore.

The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹1,790.10 crore after 23 days. International markets account for around one-third of its global business. The movie is now less than ₹10 crore away from the ₹1,800 crore milestone.

Ramayana has experienced a significant slowdown over the past two weeks. Its extended opening week generated ₹564.60 crore in domestic net earnings. The second week contributed ₹299.15 crore, registering a 47% decline.

Third-week earnings dropped further to ₹128.35 crore. This marked a 57.1% decline compared to the previous week. However, Saturday and Sunday have previously helped the film recover from weaker weekday collections.

Ramayana earned ₹27.65 crore last Saturday before collecting ₹35.60 crore on Sunday. The fourth weekend will reveal whether the epic can repeat that recovery with significantly fewer shows nationwide.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Ramayana: Part 1 has enjoyed a no-competition run at the box office so far. No major releases have happened since its release. But it will now have to fight with Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Sooraj Barjatya's latest film collected a net of ₹4 crore across 7,251 shows. This was a major reason Ranbir Kapoor’s film saw a marked reduction in daily shows.